JACKSON • Several Northeast Mississippi lawmakers are demanding a probe into the state welfare agency’s dismissal of the attorney working to recoup millions in allegedly misspent federal funds, even as the agency kept silent Monday about key questions.
“I want to get to the bottom of this,” Rep. Randy Boyd, R-Mantachie, said. “Part of my committee is transparency, so I’m going to continue to demand answers about this. I think it ought to be put out to the public what exactly happened.”
Boyd is chairman of the House Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, and he could theoretically assume jurisdiction over a probe into how the Mississippi Department of Human Services has handled its civil litigation over sweeping claims of corruption involving the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.
The Lee County lawmaker told the Daily Journal that he has not received sufficient answers from the agency as to why it essentially fired former federal prosecutor Brad Piggott.
Despite mounting demands for transparency, MDHS on Monday refused to clarify its prior claim — now thrown into serious doubt — that the agency severed ties with Pigott because he failed to adequately communicate with MDHS about a subpoena for documents involving former Gov. Phil Bryant.
On Friday, Mississippi Today first reported that MDHS will not renew its contract with Pigott, who was the agency’s lead counsel in a spate of civil suits demanding the repayment of TANF money that flowed to individuals and organizations and was allegedly spent for purposes well outside the goals of TANF.
On Saturday, agency Executive Director Bob Anderson said Pigott had filed a subpoena involving Bryant, the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and retired football star Brett Favre “without any prior dialogue with officials at MDHS.”
Later that same day, however, Mississippi Today reported that emails showed Pigott sent a draft of the subpoena in question to an MDHS attorney 10 days before he filed it.
“Please look over these DRAFT subpoenas to 2 non-parties, which you and I have talked about only generally,” Pigott wrote in a July 1 email to Assistant Attorney General Stephen Schelver, copying MDHS attorney Patrick Black. “Let me know if you have edits.”
A spokesperson for MDHS on Monday refused to speak to the Daily Journal about the apparent inaccuracy of Anderson’s statement, or to clarify what the agency knew about Pigott’s intent.
With the agency refusing to clarify this discrepancy between Anderson's comment and Pigott's email, other Lee County lawmakers are joining Boyd and demanding efforts to obtain more information, one way or another.
“My number one question is are we going to have some kind of investigation put together to look into how this was handled?” Rep. Rickey Thompson, D-Shannon, said. “This now leaves me and the public wondering why Mr. Pigott was fired so abruptly."
Rep. Jerry Turner, a Republican, offered similar remarks.
“There needs to be some sort of explanation directly from the top leadership in the state regarding this change,” Turner said. “That’s just basic transparency.”
Pigott’s contract will expire July 31. The former federal prosecutor’s compensation was not to exceed $74,500, according to the terms of the contract listed on the state’s public contracting website.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.