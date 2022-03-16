JACKSON • The state’s top lawmakers are on the verge of agreeing to a historic pay increase for Mississippi’s chronically underpaid K-12 public teachers.
Leaders from the Senate and House education committees convened for a public conference committee on Wednesday morning and considered a new pay scale for public teachers that raises the base salary and contains pay bumps for each year a teacher stays in the state.
“I think we could knock this report out and get it passed in the next day or two,” Sen. Education Chairman Dennis DeBar said.
If both the House and Senate agree to the latest proposal, it would be a substantial pay raise for public teachers that would provide an average raise of more than $5,000 for the next school year.
House leaders last week signed off on a proposal that increases base teacher pay, assistant salaries by $2,000 and provides stepped increases to teacher salaries each year. But the Senate was not part of the negotiations.
The senators on Wednesday largely agreed with the House’s plan, but proposed adding even larger pay bumps to educators during the fifth year that they continue to teach.
The House’s pay scale contained $400 bumps for each year that educators continued to teach with a $1,000 bump for every fifth year they stayed in the state. The Senate agreed to keep the $400 bumps, but wants to expand the five-year bumps to $1,200.
Rep. Kent McCarty, vice chairman of the House Education Committee, attended the meeting and said at first glance, he had no issues with the pay increases proposed by the Senate but would have budget analysts review the proposal.
“As far as a policy standpoint, I think that only furthers the mission we have, which is to encourage teachers to stay long term,” said McCarty, R-Hattiesburg.
Mississippi teachers are the lowest paid educators in the nation. According to figures from the Mississippi Department of Education, a public teacher with a bachelor’s degree has a base salary of $37,000, before any local supplements that may be added. After three years, that salary increases to $37,385.
Under the latest plan, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree would start out making $41,400, and the next year they would make $41,900. After five years, they would make $44,300.
Antonio Castanon Luna, executive director of the Mississippi Association of Educators, said that he and the dozens of member educators that attended the committee meeting were glad to see significant progress happen on a teacher pay bill.
“We believe our Legislature working together on this is encouraging,” Luna said.
The House conferees said they would discuss the latest proposal with other House leadership but did not give a timeline of when they expect to respond.
We will act very quickly with this,” McCarty said. “We're going to make our way down to where we need to be. Then we will respond very promptly. Let's get this done.”
If a majority of the conferees sign off the proposal, it would come back before the House and Senate for another vote. If both chambers pass the proposal, it would head to Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration.
The deadline for lawmakers to pass conference reports on regular bills is April 1.