JACKSON – The Mississippi Legislature has adjourned its 2023 session without giving citizens a new process by which to directly change state laws.
House and Senate leaders for a second straight year could not agree on a way to restore Mississippi’s ballot initiative, leaving the issue up for future legislative leaders to figure out after statewide elections this year.
The two chambers batted different proposals around, but Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, in March suddenly killed legislation to restore the initiative without letting senators debate or vote on the plan.
Polk at the time said he killed the proposal because he thought Mississippi was better off without the initiative, marking a rare instance when a lawmaker bucked the wishes of his party’s Capitol leader.
“I was for a ballot initiative, and I didn’t get it,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters on Monday.
After Polk’s surprise decision, Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, attempted to revive debate on the initiative process by pushing lawmakers to suspend legislative deadlines, but the House wasn’t receptive to the lieutenant governor’s offer.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told the media he did not want to spend time on suspending the deadlines without first having a final agreement with Hosemann on a way to restore the initiative.
“I saw no point, with all the other things we had going on, to bring that up without an agreement," Gunn said. "We asked them to give us an agreement, and we weren't able to get there.”
The legislative leaders differ on the number of signatures they believe a petitioner should be required to gather before an initiative can go on the ballot. The Senate initially advanced a restoration plan that required petitioners to collect around 240,000 signatures, equally divided from the state’s four congressional districts, in order to place a proposal on a statewide ballot. The House changed the Senate’s version to lower the signature threshold to around 106,000 but banned petitioners from placing abortion-related issues on a statewide ballot.
Mississippi had an initiative process for around 30 years, but the Mississippi Supreme Court in 2021 ruled the initiative was unactionable because of procedural issues with the state’s congressional districts.
Hosemann and other senators expressed concern that rich donors and organizations could use a low signature threshold to push bad policy through the initiative process.
During the 30 years that the state had an initiative, only seven proposals made it to a statewide ballot: two initiatives for term limits, eminent domain, voter ID, a personhood amendment, medical marijuana and forcing lawmakers to fully fund public education.
Of those seven, only eminent domain, voter ID and medical marijuana were approved by voters. The rest were rejected.
Gunn is not running for re-election, meaning a new speaker will inherit the debate over how lawmakers should reinstate the initiative.
Current House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker, and he previously told reporters that House leadership will continue to push for a restored initiative process.
“I think you’re going to see representatives demand it because people on the election trail this summer and fall are going to hear about it from their constituents,” White said previously.
