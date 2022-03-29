JACKSON • After sharp objections from some Democrats and a small group of Republicans, both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday approved new legislative maps that will determine how lawmakers are elected for the next decade.
The 122-member House approved of its map 81-37, and the 52-member Senate voted in favor of its new map 45-7.
The new maps would largely preserve GOP dominance in the Capitol, retain the existing minority districts and even make some districts safer for conservative candidates.
Both chambers on Tuesday rejected amendments that would have created more majority-Black districts in the Magnolia State, which has the highest percentage of Black citizens of any state in the nation.
“You don’t have to pack all the African Americans into one district,” House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III said.
Union County senator splits from Northeast delegation on new Senate map
Instead of arguing over the power of minority districts, the main debate with the new Senate map involved a legislative district in southwest Mississippi that is currently held by Republican Sen. Melanie Sojourner of Natchez.
The new map would collapse Sojourner’s district and place her into a new, Black-majority district.
Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, a close political ally of Sojourner, unsuccessfully attempted to amend the Senate map to help Sojourner get a friendlier district. The proposed amendment drew hours of contentious debate.
Republican Sens. Angela Hill of Picayune, McDaniel of Ellisville and Kathy Chism of New Albany often vote with Sojourner on issues and implored their colleagues to agree to the amendment to protect her.
Chism, who rarely speaks in the Senate, said she had concerns about the new district having an increased percentage of Black voters, and she had prayed to God over the map.
“God gave me the answer I was looking for,” Chism said. “He said, ‘Child, I sent you to Jackson to stand for what’s right. I sent you as a Republican.’ And I’m here to stand for the Republicans. And I pray that y’all will stand with me and try to preserve our Republican district.”
The proposed map, in theory, would not change the overall political power structure in the state. The Senate proposed moving Sojourner into a majority-Black district largely because of population trends in that area, but it also creates a new district in Rankin County, which is one of the fastest growing, most conservative areas in the state.
Several senators, such as Chad McMahan of Guntown and Daniel Sparks of Belmont, accused McDaniel of being disingenuous and voiced concerns that his proposed map had not been properly vetted.
“I did not vote for the amendment because they did not go through any public hearing process,” McMahan, a Republican, said. “I’m all for transparency.”
Sparks took issue with McDaniel saying he was trying to protect Republicans. Sparks, who is the first Republican to be elected from Senate District 5 since Reconstruction, said McDaniel was more interested in protecting Sojourner specifically than all Republicans, pointing out that McDaniel's proposed map did not create districts friendlier to Republicans who recently flipped Democratic seats?
“You could have protected me or Ben Suber or Mike Thompson or Neil Whaley,” Sparks said. “And I don’t hear any of that.”
McDaniel responded by saying those districts already have very low Black voting age populations, which usually makes a district friendlier to Republicans.
The new Senate map is not expected to cause any major changes for Lee County, the largest county in Northeast Mississippi. The new plan will cause Lee County to only be represented by two senators, instead of its current configuration of three senators.
If re-elected, the two senators who would represent Lee County are Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, and McMahan.
House approves map that removes two north MS districts
The largest change for north Mississippi in the House involves two districts that were collapsed to account for a population boom in DeSoto and Harrison counties.
The House adopted new maps that absorbed District 20, currently held by Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, and District 33, held by Rep. Tommy Reynolds, D-Charleston, into surrounding districts.
Brown previously told the Daily Journal that he was not running for re-election, and Reynolds was noncommittal on whether he would seek another term.
In the House, Lee County will be represented by four members instead of five, now that Brown’s district has been redrawn.
If re-elected, the members who would continue to represent Lee County are Shane Aguirre of Tupelo, Randy Boyd of Mantachie, Jerry Turner of Baldwyn and Rickey Thompson of Shannon. All are Republicans.
The House and Senate are expected to simply rubber stamp each other's plans. Legislative redistricting is handled through resolution rather than a bill, so Gov. Tate Reeves will not have the power to sign or veto the new maps.