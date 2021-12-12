TUPELO • A group of state lawmakers hope to etch out the new boundaries for the state’s four congressional districts next week, potentially reshaping the lines of Mississippi’s political power structure in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The joint House and Senate redistricting committee will meet Wednesday morning with the intent of adopting a new congressional map to present to the full Legislature in the 2022 session.
Rep. Jim Beckett, chairman of the joint redistricting committee, told the Daily Journal that his goal is to leave the Wednesday meeting with an agreed upon proposal.
“If we can adopt a plan, and take it up during the first week of the session, that would be ideal,” said Beckett, a Republican from Bruce. “We need to go ahead and take care of this.”
Lawmakers must redraw the state’s legislative and congressional districts every 10 years to reflect shifts in population as determined by the U.S. Census.
The pressure to adopt a new congressional map runs high because the qualifying window for congressional candidates begins Jan. 3 — one day before the Legislature will convene for its three–month session.
If lawmakers cannot agree on a plan , political chaos could ensue and disrupt the state’s midterm election cycle
Though Mississippi lost population, the number of federal representatives will remain at four. Nevertheless, lawmakers still must ensure each district's population is balanced.
Census data show that the state’s current congressional districts have 758,233 people in Northeast Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, 674,491 in the Delta’s 2nd District, 751,039 people live in central Mississippi’s 3rd District and 777,516 south Mississippi’s 4th District.
Population in each of the four congressional districts must be as proportional as practically possible. Under the latest census, the target population for each district is 740,320 residents.
This means the 1st, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts will have to lose population so that the 2nd Congressional District can increase toward the target number.
Efforts to pad the population of the 2nd Congressional District must also comply with provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act that require racial minorities be able to represent someone of their choosing.
Practically, that means the 2nd Congressional District must remain a Black-majority district, unless lawmakers choose to defy federal voting law.
Beckett said he hopes to avoid litigation opposing any plan, partially by not recommending any proposals that would drastically change existing congressional boundaries.
“I’ve seen some proposals submitted to us that were pretty drastic,” Beckett said. “But I don’t think the committee will put something forward that’s drastic.”
Democratic Rep. Rickey Thompson of Shannon told the Daily Journal that he does not have specific requests of how the 1st Congressional District should be drawn but does not want to see the power of Black voters diluted.
"I want to make sure that we don't have split polling precincts and and split communities," Thompson said.
A majority of lawmakers in both chambers must approve of the plan the committee puts forward. Once approved, the map would head to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.
After legislators settle on a congressional redistricting plan, they will then take on the more complicated task of finalizing a new map of the state’s 174 legislative districts.