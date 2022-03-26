JACKSON • Legislative leaders on Saturday agreed to slash the state’s income tax by $525 million over a period of four years, resolving a lengthy political brawl at the Capitol and reducing the state’s revenue collections by a historic amount.
“We are positioning ourselves to be one of the most tax-friendly states in the country,” House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, said.
The plan adopted by the leaders in Jackson would immediately do away with the state's 4% income tax bracket within the first year of the plan’s implementation, which would cost the state around $185 million.
During the second year, the 5% tax rate would be reduced to 4.7%. In the third year, that same rate would drop from 4.7% to 4.4%, and after the fourth year, that rate would go from 4.4% to 4%.
Mississippi has a gradual income tax system. The state has a 3% tax on income from $3,000.01 to $5,000, a 4% tax on $5,000.01 to $10,000 and a 5% tax on all taxable income over $10,000.
The state passed a law in 2016 that eliminated the 3% bracket, and that phase out is set to be completed by the end of this year. If the new plan were to become law, it would eventually leave a flat 4% rate for all earned income over $10,000.
“Our constituents expect us to fund core government services in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other areas,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “Our budget experts have assured us we can continue to do this and significantly ease the tax burden on hard-working Mississippians.”
The decision by the House and the Senate to agree on a plan to drastically reduce taxes is somewhat surprising. Throughout the duration of the legislative session, both Hosemann and Gunn appeared to be dug in on their previous positions.
Hosemann has stuck by the view that the state cannot afford to outright eliminate the tax while Gunn previously said he was unwilling to consider any tax deal that did not eventually eliminate the income tax.
But the bill does contain a clause that makes it clear the intent of the Legislature to revisit the issue in 2026 and completely abolish the income tax.
“We’re going to continue to pursue the goal of elimination,” Gunn said.
State still faces a litany of problems
While Capitol leaders have agreed to reduce a significant chunk of the state’s income, the Magnolia State still has long-documented problems that remain unresolved.
Mississippi is still dealing with a half-decade lawsuit over how it treats its citizens with mental illness, a lengthy lawsuit over how the Child Protection Services agency deals with children in its foster care system, and the Department of Justice is in the middle of an investigation into the state’s prison system.
The state’s capital city has a crisis situation with its water system, state government has failed to fully fund public schools by its funding formula that it adopted in the 1990s and the Legislature’s own watchdog group found that the state parks system is woefully under maintained.
State Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, has been one of the leading voices speaking out against the tax cuts calling them “unspeakable” and a “disaster.”
“Just think for a minute about the people you know that have left the state,” Bryan said. “Young people that have left to move elsewhere. Is there a single one of them who you think would move back here if we didn't have the income tax?”
Both House and Senate leaders, though, said that the state could afford to cut taxes and continue to improve in education and resolve lawsuits and other issues.
“I think you have to do better each and every year,” Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins said. “You do what you can do. We’ve been working with the directors of those agencies, and I think we’re making strides in all those areas.”
The earliest day lawmakers can approve the final agreement is Sunday.