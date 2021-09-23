TUPELO • Republican leadership in the House has briefed the GOP caucus on the broad outlines of a medical marijuana agreement which includes opt out provisions for local governments and some distance restrictions.
Northeast Mississippi lawmakers particiapted in a House Republican caucus meeting on Monday via Zoom where House Speaker Philip Gunn, Speaker pro Temp Jason White and Rep. Lee Yancey updated lawmakers on some of the main provisions in the current draft of the bill.
State Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo, and state Rep. Lester "Bubba" Carpenter, R-Burnsville, said that the current plan allows for a local public body such as a city council or board of supervisors to vote to opt out of allowing medical marijuana
But the Northeast Mississippi lawmakers say that if a certain percentage of voters in a county or municipality submit a petition to their local board, then a special election can be conducted to allow voters to have the final say.
There will also be some type of distance restrictions in the bill, according to a lawmaker with knowledge of the bill, that prohibits medical marijuana facilities from being within a certain distance of a church, childcare center or school.
The lawmaker said that final distance number is still being tweaked.
The widespread understanding among lawmakers currently is that the Mississippi Department of Health would implement the bulk of the marijuana program, the Mississippi Department of Revenue would handle taxation and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce would deal with issuing growing licenses and inspections.
One part that could prove problematic is Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson remains opposed to having his state agency regulate any part of a medical marijuana program.
The Daily Journal obtained a letter that Gipson, a Republican, sent to House members continuing to reiterate his opposition to the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce regulating any portion of a potential medical marijuana program as long as the product is still classified a schedule one drug by the federal government.
“Depending on the wording of the bill (a draft of which I have yet to be provided), not only would this proposal require me to violate my oath of office,” Gipson wrote. “But it would also fly in the face of the majority of voters who passed Initiative 65 with no regulatory role for the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.”
Gipson has also previously said if the Legislature does pass a medical marijuana law that places any type of regulator authority under his purview, he’s prepared to challenge the provision in court.
Even though marijuana remains federally illegal, federal authorities almost always refused to enforce the law and have allowed states to legalize the product for recreational and medicinal use.
But Gipson’s opposition is apparently having little sway in the current negotiations.
When asked what bearing Gipson’s opposition was having on the legislative process, Aguirre was blunt in his response: “None.”
“They have worked with (Gipson), but the Senate and the governor are holding firm on what they want his role to be,” Aguirre said. “He really has no choice.”
The two-term Tupelo Republican said that legislative leaders have even given Gipson the option to outsource the regulation and inspection of the product to an outside firm.
Other Northeast Mississippi lawmakers have a more nuanced view of the issue and say there are still some House members who have some apprehension about Gipson's role.
Carpenter, R-Burnsville, said Gipson’s role in overseeing a part of the program is still a point of discussion among some of the lawmakers, but did not say how large of a role that’s playing.
The Northeast Mississippi lawmakers said that no formal vote was taken among the Republican members, but there’s a broad understanding that the lawmakers have the needed numbers to pass a medical marijuana bill.
Aguirre said that the House leadership gave the GOP members about a week to think over the broad topics in the bill and relay their thoughts back to House leadership. Once the House and Senate leadership have communicated with one another that somewhat of a consensus has been reached by both chambers, that message will get delivered to Gov. Tate Reeves.
Reeves, a Republican, has the sole power to call legislators into a special session before their next regular session in January.
Reeves on radio station SuperTalk Mississippi said that he is still open to calling a special session.
“I think the voters went to the polls and voted for a medical marijuana program,” Reeves said. “They were very clear in their statements, and it was a fairly large majority that voted to pass it. I think as soon as a consensus is reached, a special session should strongly be considered.”