JACKSON • A group of lawmakers on Wednesday recommended that the full Legislature adopt a new Congressional map that slightly shrinks the geography of Northeast Mississippi’s district and greatly expands the footprint of the Delta region's district.
The Legislature’s Joint Redistricting committee voted to approve the “Magnolia 1” plan that removes Winston County from the 1st Congressional District in north Mississippi and places it in the 3rd Congressional District.
Wilkinson, Adams Franklin and Amite counties, under the proposal, would move to the 2nd Congressional District in the Delta from the 3rd District. The proposal also removes all of Marion county and a portion of Jones County from south Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.
Around 15 legislators approved of the map and three lawmakers voted against it. No Black lawmaker voted in favor of the proposal.
Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said that he opposed the map because it went against the wishes of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents the 2nd Congressional District.
“If you look at the map, Congressional District 2 extends the state of Mississippi,” Simmons said. “(Thompson) will have to campaign from Tunica County all the way to Wilkinson County.”
Simmons would have rather the committee adopt the NAACP’s proposal that added all of Hinds County and some parts of Madison County to the 2nd Congressional District. The NAACP map also left Adams, Franklin, Wilkins and Amite in the 3rd, Congressional District.
The chairman of the committee, Rep. Jim Beckett, R-Bruce, told the Daily Journal that he did receive any communication from lawmakers ahead of time that they intended to oppose the proposal, but he did not think the NAACP map was a bad map.
“There were things about the NAACP map we liked and things about this one we liked,” Beckett said. “In the end, you can only settle on one map.”
Legislative leaders argued that the proposed plan keeps all of the state’s incumbent House members in their current districts, maintains continuity and would likely preserve the current partisan makeup of the state.
The state must redraw its legislative and U.S. congressional districts every 10 years to reflect shifts in population as determined by the U.S. Census. Though Mississippi lost population, the number of federal representatives will remain at four.
Now that the committee has adopted the proposal, it will to the full Legislature, a majority of which must approve the map for it to go forward. Once both chambers approve, it will head to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.