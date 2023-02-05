djr-2023-02-04-news-cannabis-grower-twp17

Michael Neely, center, and his wife, Linsey, oversee the growth of cannabis at Blue Green Cannabis in Tupelo on Feb. 1, 2023. 

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

An amendment to Mississippi’s medical cannabis act passed by the House would keep reports of marijuana businesses breaking regulations from the public — but the health department has already put a freeze on releasing those documents before any changes to the law have been made.

