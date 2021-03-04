JACKSON • Fixing Mississippi’s broken state parks system was a top priority for legislative leaders this year, but various proposals to secure new funding and raise the system’s tourism profile have mostly failed to get traction.
A Senate bill that called for studying possible privatization of several parks was snuffed out this week, as was House legislation to divert more state advertising dollars toward promoting the 25-park system. Also dead was a proposal to divert funds from the state lottery to pay for the parks’ long list of repairs.
The only major parks proposal still alive in the legislative process is House Bill 1231, which would create the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. As originally proposed, it would divert up to $20 million in sales tax revenues each year from sporting goods stores and use it to pay for conservation projects by state and local governments as well as nonprofits.
The proposal looked to be in jeopardy in the Senate when Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann assigned it to three committees – typically a bill’s death knell. Hosemann sharply criticized several provisions of the legislation during an online forum Monday, including how it allowed nonprofits to benefit alongside government agencies.
“This bill is flawed for a number of different reasons,” Hosemann said. “First of all, it provides no income to the state of Mississippi. It takes away $15 million a year. That’s about a third of (the cost of) a teacher pay raise.”
But the proposal garnered a wave of support in recent days from conservation groups such as The Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited – and the trio of Senate committees ultimately approved a heavily modified version of the bill just before a key Tuesday deadline.
Sen. John Polk, R-Hattiesburg, told the Daily Journal that the amended bill no longer uses an automatic sales tax diversion to fill the conservation fund. Instead, lawmakers would decide how much to allocate. That could be the full $20 million, Polk said, but in lean budget years it might only be $500,000.
Hosemann argued if the Legislature did not have the flexibility to allocate money for the fund, it could lead to cuts elsewhere.
“It’s a tight budget year, and every time you do one of these (tax diversions), it provides an opportunity for us to have to take it from somewhere else,” such as teacher pay raises or early childhood education, Hosemann said.
Both Hosemann and Polk, who leads the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, said another problem with the original bill was that it included nonprofits. The updated legislation does not allow nonprofits to apply for the funds.
“We have enough projects on public lands that will keep us busy for several years,” Polk said. “That money needs to be spent on public property first, then we can look later and see if we want to move it to a different place.”
A 12-member committee chosen by the governor and lieutenant governor – with seven voting members – would manage how the money is spent to buy land or issue grants to counties, cities or state agencies to be used on parks, trails and other public areas, according to the amended legislation.
Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, said the fund could help pay for projects worth far more than $20 million each year. That’s because the money could be used to match federal dollars earmarked for conservation efforts. Similar conservation funds have helped pay for an array of public lands improvements in other states.
Two days after he slammed the House proposal, Hosemann praised the modified version of the Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund that will now go to the full Senate for consideration.
“As a hunter and outdoor enthusiast, I am keenly aware of how important it is to protect and improve our public lands for future generations,” Hosemann said in a Wednesday statement. “Mississippi has so much potential because of its wide-open, natural spaces. The creation of this fund will help us to continue to maximize this potential for the betterment of all citizens.”
But another Senate proposal endorsed by Hosemann that would have solely focused on overhauling the state parks system died Tuesday. State parks officials say they have a $147 million maintenance backlog as their budgets and staffing have been slashed in recent years.
Senate Bill 2486 initially proposed privatizing some state parks, offloading others on counties and cities, and changing how other properties were managed, in an effort to save money and improve services.
That plan was later paused in favor of creating a 10-member committee that would study privatization and other ways the parks system could be improved.
But House leaders were never keen on the parks privatization idea, and a House committee declined to consider the bill this week, which ended its chances.