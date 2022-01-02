JACKSON • Mississippi lawmakers are expected to quickly begin their legislative session by passing bills to create a long-awaited state medical marijuana program and adopt a new congressional map.
The Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday will gavel in for their 2022 regular legislative session. It will likely be one of the most consequential sessions in recent state history.
A number of key issues are expected to appear before lawmakers, including an overhaul of the state’s tax code, the revival of the initiative process and the distribution of federal stimulus money.
The legislative session is currently scheduled to span from January until early April. Here are some of the major items lawmakers are expected to deal with:
Gov. Tate Reeves sets up fight over medical marijuana
Gov. Tate Reeves earlier this summer said he would call lawmakers back into a special session to address medical marijuana when an agreement on the legislation was reached beforehand.
Nearly seven months later, Reeves still hasn’t called such a session and is now threatening to veto medical marijuana legislation if the amount of cannabis a person can legally obtain at one time is not reduced.
Proposed legislation in its current form allows patients to purchase 3.5 grams of medical marijuana a day.
At a press conference on Dec. 20, the governor criticized this amount and said that if 10% of Mississippi residents legally participate in the program, such as the case in Oklahoma, it could lead to a recreational program.
“It is my view that when you allow 300,000 Mississippians to get 11 joints a day or approximately 3.3 million joints a day or almost 1.2 billion joints over a year that at some point that has no longer become medical marijuana but recreational marijuana,” Reeves said.
But legislative leaders aren’t budging.
Republican Rep. Lee Yancey of Brandon is the chairman of the House Drug Policy Committee, and he told the Daily Journal that the governor’s comments and assumptions made at the press conference are “patently false.”
“I think this has been the most vetted bill in the history of state government,” Yancey said. “My phone has stopped ringing because I think that we have satisfied almost every critic except the governor.”
The Rankin County legislator said Mississippi's program is more controlled than Oklahoma’s, and the governor has continued to let patients dealing with chronic pain suffer without having access to medicinal cannabis.
Still, Reeves said that he has heard from numerous lawmakers who have reservations about the bill and has called on more legislators to vote against the bill that Yancey is proposing.
If Reeves vetoes the legislation, it would take a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to override it. If the Legislature were to override the governor’s potential veto, it would be the second time lawmakers have done so since Reeves took office.
Yancey speculated that the Senate would likely take up medical marijuana relatively early on in the session. Once the Senate approves the legislation, the House is expected to take it up soon after.
Appropriating federals stimulus money
The most serious and contentious task lawmakers will face is how to distribute $1.8 billion in money the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mississippi is the poorest state in the union, so state agencies, politicians and advocacy groups have approached the Legislature with numerous requests to use the once-in-a-lifetime money to improve certain functions of state government.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann proposed using the money to set up some type of matching program where local governments will put up a certain percentage of money to go along with whatever funds they receive from the state government.
“There will be many proposals to use one-time money on fleeting items,” Hosemann said in a statement. “My hope, however, is we will stay organized and focused on generational change. Years from now, we want to be able to point to the positive difference this influx of resources has made in our state.”
Other lawmakers, such as Republican Sen. Chad McMahan of Guntown, have advocated for some of the APRA money to go directly to cities and counties on a formula based on their population.
Leaders from the city of Tupelo have asked the state to appropriate $22.2 million to upgrade the air filtration system at the city's aquatic center, upgrade local infrastructure and build a new outdoor recreation attraction.
Redrawing state, Congressional district lines
The Legislature is expected to adopt a new Congressional map during the first week of the legislative session. The number of Mississippi’s representatives will remain at four, but legislators must still redraw the districts to account for population shifts.
The Joint Redistricting Committee on Dec. 15 voted to adopt a new map that greatly expands the geographic footprint of the 2nd Congressional District in the Delta region and shrinks the physical size of the other three Congressional districts.
The proposed map received no votes from Black lawmakers, who expressed concerns that the newly proposed 2nd Congressional District is not compact enough and goes against the wishes of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the state’s only Democratic member in Congress.
“If you look at the map, Congressional District 2 now extends the state of Mississippi,” Sen. Derrick Simmons told members of the press earlier this month.
Several legal organizations and advocacy groups have also filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission over allegations that the redistricting committee violated state law by not discussing the proposed map in public meetings.
The proposed map keeps all of the incumbent officials in their current districts and will almost certainly preserve the political power structure.
Congressional districts must be as equal in voting age population as possible.
Northeast Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District is largely unchanged under the proposed map, although it removes Winston County from the 1st District into central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.
The reason for acting quickly on the map is because the last day in Mississippi to qualify for a congressional race is March 1.
Once the Legislature approves of a new map, the proposal heads to the governor to either approve or reject. Reeves on Dec. 20 told members of the media that he had not reviewed the proposed map, but he plans to do so before the session begins.
Lawmakers will also deal with redrawing the geographical boundaries of the state’s 52 Senate seats and 122 House seats – a far more sizable challenge.
As a whole, the Census results show that more people are moving away from rural areas and heading toward more densely populated areas like Tupelo, Oxford, Southaven and cities along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Unlike the congressional maps, lawmakers have some wiggle room for the number of people that can be located in a district and can deviate up to 10% on the ideal size.
The governor has no direct role in state legislative districts. Though he can make informal requests, Reeves does not have the power to veto the state legislative map or sign it into law.
State Parks again shape up to be a thorny issue
Despite a heated legislative fight last year over the issue, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is looking to privatize the management of some state parks anyway.
Officials at MDWFP previously said they are finalizing a plan to invite outside groups to submit bids or proposals to run the day-to-day operations at some of the parks.
Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Pott Camp, last year filed a bill that privatized some of the state parks and turned others over to local government. That legislation was ultimately killed.
Revamping the state parks system continues to be a major priority for the lieutenant governor, the leader of the Senate.
Earlier this year, a legislative watchdog group criticized the way state parks are run and recommended the Legislature move the park system to a different state agency or create a standalone agency to manage parks.
“Internal challenges facing the state park system include a lack of prioritization in maintenance planning, a lack of strategic marketing, and a lack of accountability for cash payments made at park entrances,” a recent report found.
Louie Miller, the state director of the Sierra Club of Mississippi, told the Daily Journal that before the state received federal stimulus money, he could somewhat understand the idea of using private resources to maintain the state parks.
But now that state coffers are awash in federal stimulus and money and additional revenue, he believes there is no justification to hand over the park management duties to a private company, whose goal is to make a profit.
“We have the money now to fix up these state parks,” Miller said. “We don’t need to privatize them to keep them open.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a boom in outdoor recreational activities. Some states have cashed in on this opportunity to attract people to their public parks. Mississippi largely has not.
Miller said that data shows when $1 is spent on investing in a public park, the local economy around the park will see a $7 return from the economic impact.