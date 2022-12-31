JACKSON — Conventional wisdom and political history show that when state lawmakers gather at the Capitol during an election year, not much is expected to happen.
But when Mississippi’s 52 senators and 122 House members convene in Jackson on Tuesday to kick off the 2023 legislative session, they’ll arrive in a capital city dealing with water issues and voters who are still clamoring for a way to place issues on a statewide ballot.
“Some politicos say the agenda during an election year is always pared down to bare necessities,” Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann penned in a recent opinion piece. “Not this year.”
The legislative session will begin on the same day that candidates can qualify for state offices. Political jockeying will undoubtedly cast a shadow over the Capitol, but a number of key issues are still expected to appear before lawmakers, including tax breaks, the revival of the initiative process and the distribution of federal stimulus money.
Mississippi voters still have no ballot initiative process
Voters in the Magnolia State still lack the ability to place issues directly on the ballot — a privilege they’ve long enjoyed.
Some of the top legislative leaders have discussed a revival of the state’s initiative process, but it’s unclear if the two legislative chambers have agreed on a proposal.
Both the Senate and House leaders believe the initiative process should only affect state laws and not alter the Mississippi Constitution. But they disagree sharply on how many signatures a petitioner should be required to gather before an issue can go on a statewide ballot.
Lawmakers in the House have argued that the number of signatures should be equal to 12% of the people who voted during the last statewide election for governor. The Senate, last session, wanted the signatures to be equal to 12% of the registered voters - including those who did not vote — on the day of the last presidential election, a much higher threshold.
Although House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters that he and Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, have discussed returning the power to change state laws to voters, they’ve not formalized any plans.
“The lieutenant governor and I have had some informal discussions about that,” Gunn said of the initiative. “We have not made any hard decision about what that looks like.”
Hosemann told reporters earlier this month that he still has concerns about making the initiative process vulnerable to manipulation by people with positions of influence.
“In today’s society with Facebook, TikTok and all these other things that go on, it’s pretty easy to move people one way or the other,” Hosemann said. “So I think you have to be cautious about how many signatures you get.”
The Mississippi Supreme Court tossed the state’s initiative process out in 2021 when Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler sued state officials over the legitimacy of a medical marijuana ballot initiative.
Rural hospitals at risk of closing down
The state’s top health expert told lawmakers in November that over half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closure soon. If that happens, many Mississippians would be required to travel long distances for health care.
“Access to health care across our state is a distinct public health challenge,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said.
Mississippi consistently has some of the worst health outcomes in the nation. Edney said hospital closures, particularly in the Mississippi Delta, will make those already poor health outcomes even worse.
The problem isn’t confined to the Mississippi Delta, though. Health experts said when one hospital closes, new pressures can fall on other hospitals throughout the state.
Gunn has suggested using some of the state’s leftover federal stimulus relief money to help rural hospitals.
One way lawmakers could help hospitals is to expand Medicaid coverage to the working poor under the Affordable Care Act, something that many Republican lawmakers oppose because of ideological reasons.
Sen. Chad McMahan, a Republican whose district includes North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, said he intends to introduce a resolution that would place a Medicaid expansion initiative on the ballot.
Legislature poised to wrangle over tax breaks
For the second straight year, the state’s legislative leaders and the governor are poised to clash over efforts to give Mississippians a tax break.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, wants to use around $270 million to give Mississippians a “dollar-for-dollar” tax rebate that should cover people who paid up to $500 in income taxes.
Gunn told reporters earlier this month that he is opposed to a tax rebate because he would rather citizens see “a continuous stream of revenue back into their pockets” instead of a one-time break.
Instead, House leaders want to cut the income tax rate even more or outright abolish the tax, which is something Gov. Tate Reeves supports.
If state leaders can’t reach a compromise over taxes, taxpayers will still experience the largest tax cut in state history next year because of prior tax cuts legislative leaders enacted.
Democratic lawmakers have criticized proposals to cut taxes because Mississippi has a lengthy list of problems, including multiple state agencies facing lawsuits, state-run prisons the U.S. Department of Justice has deemed unsafe, a capital city with aging — and sometimes failing — water infrastructure, and the aforementioned shuttering of rural hospitals.
