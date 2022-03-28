House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, listens as House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, speaks to reporters in chamber during a break, Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON • Legislative leaders are on the edge of reaching a handshake deal on spending some of the $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds the state received from the federal government, but they’ll have to use a legislative quirk to get over the finish line.
Both House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and House Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, told reporters on Monday that House and Senate leaders are still in negotiations on crafting a final budget for the next fiscal year and on disbursing the federal funds. But they’re close on a deal.
“We will reach an agreement on the budget tonight or tomorrow,” Gunn said.
The House leaders also said that they would likely obligate around $1.4 billion or $1.5 billion of the ARPA money and reserve around $300 million or $400 million for next year.
White said he was largely in agreement with the Senate on spending the dollars on improving water and sewer infrastructure, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, and Child Protection Services.
“We’re talking about some type of matching program for counties and municipalities,” White said.
But there’s a slight technical problem with those plans: Monday night is the deadline for lawmakers to approve final versions of budget and revenue bills.
Lawmakers cannot pass budget bills the last five days of the session, so they will have to pass a resolution extending the legislative session by 30 days for them to pass budget bills.
Gunn and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, said they are prepared to file a resolution, but as of Monday afternoon, no such a resolution had not yet been filed.
If the resolution passes, it would be only an extension “on paper” and would not require the lawmakers to stay in Jackson for another month. Gunn said the House would likely adjourn the 2022 session on Friday.