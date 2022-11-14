Mississippi Abortion Lawsuit

A bouquet of roses are left by the front gate to the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson in this July 8, 2022, file photo. A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 in the Chancery Court of Hinds County, the doctors argue that another legal victory is required to enshrine the ban and protect them from punishment by medical institutions.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

JACKSON — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions.

