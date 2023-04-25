Black City White Legislature

People protest against House Bill 1020 outside the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The bill, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday, April 21, 2023, expands the territory for a state-run police department inside the capital city of Jackson and creates a new court in the Capitol Complex Improvement District in part of the city.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON — Mississippi is violating its own constitution with a new law that requires some judges to be appointed rather than elected in the state's capital city and its surrounding county, civil rights groups said in a lawsuit filed Monday.

