Water Woes Mississippi Racism

Although the water now flows "just fine" from Charles McCaskill's south Jackson, Miss., home, on Sept . 7, 2022, he says he still won't drink it, noting the current state-issued, boiled-water notice. A boil-water advisory has been lifted for Mississippi's capital, and the state will stop handing out free bottled water on Saturday. But the crisis isn't over. Water pressure still hasn't been fully restored in Jackson, and some residents say their tap water still comes out looking dirty and smelling like sewage.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON • A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi's capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead.

Newsletter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus