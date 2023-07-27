JACKSON - An internal poll for Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ reelection campaign showed Reeves with a comfortable lead over Democratic challenger Brandon Presley early this month, but it was conducted before Presley began airing TV ads in the race.
Meanwhile, Presley’s campaign maintains the race is still competitive, pointing to new independent polling from Morning Consult released Tuesday showing Reeves as one of the nation’s least popular governors and the least popular in the South.
The Reeves polling, dated July 7, had Reeves winning a hypothetical ballot contest by 17 points, with 49% of voters for Reeves, 32% for Presley, and 20% undecided. Presley faces low name ID outside his home district and will need to build awareness among voters across the state to win, the Reeves poll indicated.
The internal Reeves polls shows him up even higher than a Magnolia Tribune/Mason-Dixon poll released in March, which showed Reeves with 46% of support to Presley's 39%. The internal poll puts the incumbent governor equal to his showing in a Mississippi Today/Siena College poll released in April. That April poll showed Reeves at 49% and Presley at 38%.
The Presley campaign announced its first ad buy July 11, several days after the Reeves polling memo was written. Presley’s campaign said the Reeves polling is old data and claimed Presley’s TV ads since then and over the next few months put him in a strong position to defeat Reeves.
“There have been six polls conducted in this race since the start of the year and not a single poll has shown Tate Reeves over 50%, including his own internal polling. That is an incredibly ominous place to be for an incumbent facing re-election in a little over three months while mired in the state’s largest corruption scandal in history,” Presley campaign communications director Michael Beyer told the Daily Journal.
The Reeves campaign declined to comment on the leaked poll or respond to the statement from the Presley campaign. Reeves has not been charged or directly implicated in any wrongdoing related to the state’s recent welfare scandal.
The Daily Journal reviewed the summary memo for the Reeves campaign polling. The memo did not include cross-tab data showing details of the survey’s methodology or respondents. The memo is from OnMessage Inc., the political strategy firm associated with Reeves consultant Brad Todd.
The Reeves internal polling from early July showed Reeves with a job approval rating of 52% and 40% disapproval. The Morning Consult polling released Tuesday showed Reeves’ approval rating at 48% approval, 42% disapproval.
The internal Reeves polling results had Presley's image among all respondents 24% favorable and 13% unfavorable, leaving 63% apparently undecided or with no opinion. It showed hypothetical ballot results among independent voters at 38% for Reeves, 31% for Presley, and 32% undecided.
The independent Morning Consult poll results from this week indicated Reeves has worse support among independents than most Republican governors. Black voters disapprove of Reeves’ job performance in increasing numbers. Over 3 in 5 now disapprove, including 50% who strongly disapprove. Reeves is the third-least popular governor in the U.S. by approval rating, at 48%, and tied for third-worst disapproval rating, at 42%.
Democrats publicized a poll in May showing Presley within the margin of error against Reeves, who was up 47% to 44% in a hypothetical matchup.
Presley has no opponent for the Democratic nomination after two others were removed following court challenges over their candidacies earlier this year. Although Reeves has two challengers on the Aug. 8 primary ballot, they have raised relatively insignificant campaign funds and are not expected to block his nomination for reelection.
After the nominations are official, both campaigns will have three months to make their case to the public before the Nov. 7 general election.
The July Reeves memo called Presley “widely unknown to voters.” The Presley campaign’s main task will be introducing the candidate, especially outside of his home region in Northeast Mississippi, where Presley is the longtime northern district public service commissioner.
To reach voters, Presley will need money to spend on advertising.
Internal polling results can be used by political campaigns to telegraph strength or to appeal to donors for money to maintain a lead or surmount a deficit.
The Reeves polling leak comes after Presley raised two-thirds the campaign contributions Reeves did in the first half of the year, far more than any other Democratic candidate in Mississippi.
