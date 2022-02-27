JACKSON • Legislation being considered at the Capitol could potentially fill a dire health care need to rural Northeast Mississippi.
Both chambers of the Legislature this week approved bills that would allow an organization to construct a “freestanding” emergency room, or an emergency room not attached to a hospital, in rural counties that do not have any ER.
If the bill passes, it could lead to more emergency health care access for rural counties in Northeast Mississippi – particularly Chickasaw County, which has long fought to get an emergency room.
“We have numerous businesses interested in opening a freestanding ER up in Houston,” Republican Sen. Ben Suber of Bruce told the Daily Journal.
The legislation currently requires a freestanding facility to be at least 15 miles away from the nearest ER, and they can only open in counties with fewer than 25,000 residents.
The legislation does not address what type of equipment or staff such a facility would be required to have. But it would allow the State Health Department to create rules for the emergency rooms.
For years, rural counties have struggled with lack of access to emergency services. The affects of this were felt particularly strongly in Chickasaw County following the 2019 death of a young woman who couldn't reach medical assistance.
After 23-year-old Shyteria "Shy" Shoemaker complained of experiencing shortness of breath one morning, her friends rushed her into town to find medical help. But the investors of an emergency room in Houston had recently shuttered the local ER because of low profits, and the community's other medical facility was not open at the time Shoemaker needed help.
Shoemaker died of an asthma attack around 2:30 that morning.
Suber said that if the bill passes it could prevent such tragedies and attract more businesses to the county.
Only five counties, including Chickasaw, would qualify for a freestanding ER under the proposed legislation. According to House Public Health Chairman Sam Mims, legislative leaders are, at least for now, settling limiting the number of qualifying counties to ensure the freestanding emergency rooms will actually deliver quality health to people.
“We need to be sure we do this the correct way,” said Mims, R-McComb.
Houston could be considered to be in the middle of an emergency room desert. The town has just one medical facility, Trace Medical, which offers only limited hours.
The nearest emergency room is located in Calhoun City — 25 minutes away. The emergency room in West Point is about 45 minutes away, and North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo is about 45 minutes away.
If such a facility could be constructed, it would mean Chickasaw County citizens would not have a travel long distance to receive critical care.
The bill has a reverse repealer in it, which means a final version of the bill will not be agreed on until later in the session.