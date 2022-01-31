Leaders from LGBTQ advocacy groups and disability rights groups gather outside the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31, 2022, to encourage lawmakers to expand the state's hate crime laws to include people who are targeted because of their disability status, sexual orientation and gender identity.
JACKSON • A north Mississippi lawmaker says he does not plan to advance legislation that would expand the state's hate crime law to include offenses committed because of a victim's disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Speaker Philip Gunn's office has referred House Bill 1467 to the Judiciary B Committee, led by Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth. If passed, the bill would give prosecutors the option of pursuing harsher penalties against people who intentionally target someone because of their disability or sexual orientation.
But Bain told the Daily Journal on Monday that he is unlikely to take up the legislation, commenting on his belief that the "political climate" isn't ready.
The deadline for committees to pass bills out of committees is Feb. 1.
Ahead of the major legislative deadline, LGBTQ and disability rights advocates, including leaders and supporters of the state chapter of the Human Rights Campaign, gathered outside the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to pass HB 1467 and expand the state's protections for some of their most vulnerable citizens.
“Here’s the bottom line: No Mississippian or any American should be targeted based on who they are,” said Rob Hill, the director of the state HRC chapter. “This should be something we can all agree on.”
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the HRC, there were 53 violent fatal incidents against transgender and gender nonconforming people in 2021, making it the deadliest year for the transgender community since the organization began tracking that statistic in 2013.
Hill referenced Dominque Jackson and Mel Groves, two trans people in Mississippi who were killed last year.
Dr. Scott Crawford, a board member of the Mississippi Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, said that federal statistics show that out of the 8,000 hate crimes reported last year nationally, 130 of them targeted people with disabilities.
Crawford said that people with mental disabilities are typically disproportionately targeted over people with physical disabilities and that many hate crimes against people with disabilities are underreported.
“I urge Mississippi’s Legislature to finally — this is the fifth year we’ve tried to do this — to include people with disabilities and our siblings in the LGBT community into our state hate crime statute," Crawford said.
Several religious leaders from the Catholic, Episcopal, Baptist, United Methodist and African Methodist Episcopal Church signed a letter urging lawmakers to pass the hate crimes bill.