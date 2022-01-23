JACKSON • A Northeast Mississippi lawmaker is attempting to tweak a portion of existing law to allow some formerly convicted felons to have their voting rights restored, but a civil rights attorney believes the proposal is flawed.
House Judiciary B Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, filed House Bill 630 that would allow former felons who have had their crimes expunged, or removed from their criminal record, to register to vote.
“This process would simplify suffrage restoration and make it easier for formerly incarcerated felons,” Bain told the Daily Journal.
Under the Mississippi Constitution, people convicted of any of 10 felonies — including perjury, arson and bigamy — lose their voting privileges for life. A 2009 opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office expanded the list of disqualifying felonies to 22.
For someone to have their suffrage restored, a lawmaker has to introduce a bill on their behalf, and two-thirds of lawmakers in both legislative chambers must agree to it. A person can also seek a gubernatorial pardon.
Mississippi is the only state that requires legislative action to regain the right to vote.
Under Bain’s proposal, people convicted of a felony who have the crime successfully expunged from their record would automatically be allowed to register to vote. Current state law requires a person to petition a court to expunge a crime from their criminal record five years after they have completed their sentence requirements and paid all of their fines.
Paloma Wu, the deputy director of impact litigation at the Mississippi Center for Justice, said that Bain’s bill, though well intended, complicates the criminal justice system even further and would open the door for more crimes to disenfranchise people.
“The bill does much more bad than good for people who have or could lose their vote for life due to criminal conviction, including after sentence-completion,” Wu said, adding that Bain’s proposal would negatively impact poor Mississipains and Black citizens.
One issue is that the expungement route won't provide for sufficient types of crimes that directly lead to a person's suffrage getting restored, suffrage restoration proponents say.
Current state law exempts felonies such as arson, embezzlement, driving under the influence for a third time and about 26 other crimes from being expunged.
The law also allows for people to only have one felony expunged from their record.
Defendants would also have to seek out the advice of an attorney to help them navigate the court process and pay court fees — a luxury that lower income Mississippians can’t always afford.
Wu suggested the Legislature should pass some version of a catchall bill that restores the voting rights of former and future convicted felons who have completed all the requirements set out in their sentencing order from a court.
Around 9.6% of Mississippi citizens have been disenfranchised from voting, according to a report from the Sentencing Project, a national research and advocacy organization focused on criminal justice issues.
The underlying issue with Mississippi’s one-of-a-kind suffrage restoration process is that it is spotty and relies on the year-to-year whims of elected officials.
Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, last year, for example, filed a bill to restore suffrage rights to Chester Allen Butler, who was convicted of arson in Tippah County in 1996. Butler was sentenced to five years probation, which he completed in 2001.
Even though he completed his sentencing requirements 20 years ago, Butler has not been able to participate in a Mississippi election since then.
The House last year agreed to restore Butler’s voting rights, but the bill died in the Senate — a common pattern for recent suffrage bills.
Other lawmakers have filed suffrage restoration reform bills this year that would simply allow former felons to petition the court, instead of lawmakers, to have their voting rights restored once they’ve completed their sentences.
Voting rights and criminal justice advocates for years have called on state leaders to change Mississippi’s unique system and create a more consistent way that would allow people like Butler to vote, but the Legislature has remained recalcitrant to any substantive reform.
Since Bain leads the committee that has jurisdiction over reforms to the state’s criminal code, it’s unlikely that he’ll take up a suffrage restoration bill different from his own proposal.