JACKSON • Legislative leaders want to restore the right for citizens to place initiatives on the ballot — but only to change a state law.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn — both — told members of the press at separate events on Tuesday that they do not want citizens to have the ability to make direct changes to the Mississippi Constitution and only want to give the power to change the Mississippi Code.
Anytime lawmakers or citizens want to change part of the state Constitution, a majority of voters must approve of the change during a statewide election. To change a state law, it only requires approval from the Legislature.
“We all know that legislation sometimes needs to be tweaked, and you’ve got to have the ability to adjust,” Gunn said. “Circumstances change, and we need to have that flexibility.”
The Mississippi Supreme Court in May invalidated the state’s initiative process in response to a lawsuit challenging a citizen-sponsored initiative that wanted to enact a medical marijuana program in the Constitution.
One of the main points opponents of the marijuana initiative made at the time was that multiple pages of a medical cannabis program did not belong in the Constitution.
“If you remember 25 years ago, we didn’t have cell phones,” Hosemann said. “As you see our society go on and matriculate to driverless cars and all these other kinds of issues that will come up in the Legislature, I wouldn’t like to have something stuck in the mud.”
When the high Court struck down the citizens initiative process, several groups were gathering signatures to place proposals on the ballot for initiatives related to Medicaid expansion, early voting and recreational marijuana.
But this solution may not satisfy a large majority of citizens. There’s been a growing effort recently for state leaders to change the way that former convicted felons are granted their voting rights back.
In Mississippi, the only way for certain former felons to get their voting rights back is either for two-thirds of the Legislature to restore them or to receive a pardon from the governor.
To change this process, which is currently being challenged in federal court, the state Constitution would have to be changed.
The lieutenant governor said if people are passionate enough about provisions in the Constitution, they should simply elect lawmakers who agree with them.
“Every four years, (citizens) get a chance to amend the whole Legislature,” Hosemann said.
To restore the initiative process, two-thirds of legislators must agree on a particular plan. If that plan passes the Legislature, then a majority of the electorate would have to approve of it on a statewide ballot. The next statewide election is 2023.
The deadline for lawmakers to request staff attorneys draft legislation is Jan. 12.