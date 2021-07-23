JACKSON • Key lawmakers with oversight of prison policy believe that the Mississippi State Parole Board should should be retained, even as a legislative watchdog group found the parole process contains inefficiencies that delay the release of eligible prisoners.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance, Evaluation and Expenditure Review – or PEER – earlier this month released a study of the parole board and concluded that around 12% of Mississippi’s prisoners who were eligible for parole in 2019 got a late hearing.
The findings were released at the same time as the deadline approaches next year to renew or change Mississippi’s parole process.
After participating in a legislative hearing on Thursday, both state Reps. Kevin Horan, the chairman of the House Corrections Committee, and Nick Bain, the chair of the House Judiciary B Committee, said they support legislation that would renew the parole board’s ability to function.
“Oh sure, I support moving the parole board forward,” Horan said, adding that he had not reviewed the PEER report’s findings in depth.
The fact that the deadline for the parole board’s ability to function is not unusual. Nearly every state agency and commission has a repeal date that would abolish it if lawmakers don’t renew it.
If lawmakers choose not to renew the legislation that governs the agency, the PEER report opined that the parole board duties could be absorbed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Burl Cain, the commissioner of corrections, told the Daily Journal he did not have an opinion on whether the parole board should function as its own agency or be housed under MDOC. He also did not say whether MDOC had capabilities to absorb parole functions.
“I don’t have a position on that,” Cain said. “My job is to do whatever the Legislature tells me to do.”
The PEER report also found that the state parole board does not conduct timely hearings for around 47% of inmates eligible for parole, does not use presumptive parole effectively and sometimes fail to work as full time employees as required.
Steven Pickett, the chairman of the Mississippi State Parole Board, took issue with some of the findings in the PEER report, saying that the parole board does not have a backlog of cases and all inmates receive a hearing within their eligibility date.
“The fact that they’re seen within their eligibility date again is just proof that the parole board is working property and there is no backlog of cases,” Pickett said. “I’m not sure what we’ve got to fix.”
Pickett also said he welcomed any legislation that lawmakers could enact that would help the parole board function more efficiently, but he declined to give any specific examples of such legislation.
Anthony Smith, a member of the parole board and a former state legislator, encouraged lawmakers to come tour the parole board’s facilities if they had any concerns about the parole board.
“I would make the comparison to, if the IRS comes and audits you, they’re going to find something because that's their job,” Smith said. “And that’s how I sort of look at it with this PEER committee (report). They’re going to find something because that’s their job.”
The Mississippi Legislature will convene for its regular session in January 2022, with legislation on the parole board likely to be introduced.