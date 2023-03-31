Black City White Legislature

Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, speaks against legislation that would expand the roles for state police and appointed judges inside the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The majority-white and Republican-led Mississippi Senate passed the bill which now advances to the House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press

JACKSON — The state Legislature on Friday almost voted to give $300,000 of taxpayer funds to Lobaki Inc, a nonprofit organization that a state agency is also suing to recoup federal welfare dollars they received.

