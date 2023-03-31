JACKSON — The state Legislature on Friday almost voted to give $300,000 of taxpayer funds to Lobaki Inc, a nonprofit organization that a state agency is also suing to recoup federal welfare dollars they received.
If approved, the budget would have forced the Mississippi Department of Education to give the $300,000 to Lobaki for a pilot virtual reality program for public schools. Senate and House leaders put the measure in the initial budget, but it’s unclear who specifically requested that provision.
Senate leaders accused the House of putting the Lobaki payment in the legislation, but House leaders also claimed they weren’t responsible.
“I had no clue about it,” House Education Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, said. “It was just one of the line items in the budget.”
Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, first raised questions about the Lobaki language, but Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, said he was unaware about the organization’s ties to the welfare litigation.
“Mr. Chairman, this Lobaki, isn’t that the group in the TANF scandal with all the illegal money?” Blackmon asked.
The Senate decided to rework the education budget, and the Legislature ultimately passed a new budget without the Lobaki measure.
Lobaki is a Jackson-based virtual reality company formed in 2018, according to business documents filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services in December added the company to its civil lawsuit aiming to recoup around $77 million in misspent or stolen welfare dollars.
Court documents allege that the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Tupelo-based nonprofit Family Resource Center collectively provided the virtual reality company with $635,000 in TANF funds to “deploy and operate a virtual reality academy.”
MCEC also paid the organization an additional $160,000 to expand its scope of work, totaling to around $795,000 in welfare money the organization received.
Lobaki, according to the complaint, asked MCEC and FRC what kind of federal grant was funding the contract, but it received no response. The Lobaki Foundation still agreed to receive grant funds.
Lobaki did not respond to a request for comment, but they have asked in court documents for the suit to be dismissed because they completed the work spelled out in its agreement for receiving the funds.
But the state’s welfare agency has argued that even if the organization completed the work, the company’s agreement with the nonprofit organizations required it to follow federal law.
“Providing virtual reality training is not a lawful TANF purpose, particularly in the absence of any determination of the neediness of the participants,” the amended lawsuit reads.
Glenn McCullough, former director of the Mississippi Development Authority and the former mayor of Tupelo, previously served on the organizations’ board of directors, but he has previously told the Daily Journal he has since resigned from the board.
Nancy New, the founder of MCEC and Christi Webb, the former director of the FRC, have since pleaded guilty to federal charges related to handling TANF money.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.