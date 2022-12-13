Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, questions executive director Sam Polles, of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — Mississippi lawmakers will have one final chance before statewide elections next year to require the state’s top elected officials to provide transparency around how they raise and spend money on inauguration festivities.
But it doesn’t look like lawmakers have much appetite to tackle the issue when they convene in Jackson next month for the 2023 legislative session.
Unlike many other states and the federal government, Mississippi has no rules around how politicians raise, spend and disclose inaugural cash. That means elected officeholders in Mississippi can use these inaugural nonprofits to raise large amounts of money outside the boundaries of campaign finance laws that typically regulate other types of political fundraising.
State Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, urged lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session to pass a bill that would have required more transparency around inauguration funds for future governors.
The bill easily cleared the 122-member House, but it died without getting a vote in the Senate.
Lamar said he’s still interested in advocating for more transparency around inauguration nonprofits, but he’s unlikely to push a bill forward until he gets a clear commitment the Senate will also work to advance the legislation.
“I’m in favor of it,” Lamar said. “I just think the Senate needs to get on board with it.”
Mississippi governors have used nonprofit organizations to fund their inaugurations for decades, according to an article from the Clarion Ledger. The practice that has allowed politicians to shield their donors and spend that money with no public oversight.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, both Republicans, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund their 2020 inaugurations, and the public has no way of knowing who donated to the two political leaders’ nonprofits.
Other states such as Louisiana caps individual donations at $5,000 and inauguration donations and expenditures are revealed similar to a campaign finance report. Kentucky requires quarterly reporting, and anonymous donations over $100 are banned. Virginia mandates regular public reporting of donors, including special reports for large donations.
“These nonprofits certainly seem to be getting used in Mississippi,” Lamar said. “I just wish they were more transparent.”
The 2023 legislative session begins on Jan. 3.
