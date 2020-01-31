The Mississippi legislature has approved funding to promote awareness of the 2020 federal census, which is tied directly to the size of each state’s U.S. Congressional delegation and also plays a significant role in the distribution of federal funding.
The bill, S.B. 2149, will appropriate $400,000 to be used for efforts to increase awareness of the federal census and of the significant impact that census will have on Mississippi over the next decade.
Such efforts may include advertising, marketing and other public relations activities.
The Senate passed the bill for census money early last week and the House followed suit on Thursday. There were no dissenting votes in the Senate and only five in the House.
Current Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, must now sign the bill to make it law.
The money is question will be directed to the state’s Department of Finance.
As constitutionally mandated, the federal census takes place once very decade and attempts to count every person living in the United States.
Significant consequences rests on the population numbers reported in this census.
“Mississippi is directly affected by the accuracy of our census count,” said U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican from Tupelo, in a recent statement on the matter.
The 435 seats of the U.S. House of Representatives are divided among the 50 states based on each state’s share of the population.
The size and demographics of state legislatures, city council and other local governments will also shift in response to population changes.
Many federal dollars are also tied to census counts, including money for infrastructure, healthcare, housing, education, research and emergency assistance.
The data is also heavily used by the private and non-profit sectors to make decisions about business operations, the distribution of grant money and related purposes.
Late last summer, then-Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, announced the formation of the Complete Count Committee and named former Sen. Giles Ward to lead it.
John J. Green, director of the State Data Center of Mississippi, is the committee’s vice chair.
“This is not something that happens overnight, it is not easy, but it can be done and it must be done,” Bryant said when he formed the committee last year.