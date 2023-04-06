Kerston Pearce, an RN at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, gets a room prepared for the next patient by hooking up the sequential compression device that improves blood flow in the patients legs, during her shift inside the cardiovascular unit on Thursday morning.
JACKSON — The Legislature last week voted to give $103 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funds to help struggling hospitals in Mississippi stay open, but some lawmakers compare the money to putting a bandage on a problem that requires immediate surgery.
Both chambers at the state Capitol overwhelmingly voted to give $15.6 million of the total funds to hospitals in Northeast Mississippi. The legislation is on Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk for consideration, and he has until April 20 to either sign the legislation into law or veto the measure.
Out of all the hospitals in Northeast Mississippi, the Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Center is slated to receive the most money, at around $2.2 million. Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford is expected to receive the second largest amount at around $1.4 million.
Tim Moore, president of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said that state hospitals as a whole are appreciative of the state funds, but he stressed the dollars will not provide a long-term relief to the state’s growing health care crisis that is decimating rural hospitals.
“This is appreciated, and it will definitely be used to continue hospital operations,” Moore said. “But it ultimately will not sustain hospitals in rural areas.”
Mississippi’s health system is at a dire crossroads. Over one-third, or 19, of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of immediate closure soon, according to a report, and some hospitals have recently shuttered critical patient services.
Alliance Healthcare System in Holly Springs announced last week it was ending all inpatient hospital care to stay in business, which was previously reported by Mississippi Today and The South Reporter.
One solution, though not a panacea, Moore said, is for state leaders to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act to the working poor, something legislative leaders and Gov. Tate Reeves have consistently rejected.
“Had we used $100 million to initiate the process of expanding Medicaid, then it would have generated funds for the state of Mississippi to continue to do it the next year and the next year after that,” Moore said.
Medical leaders argue that if Medicaid coverage were expanded to the working poor, it would partially stop hospitals from writing off large amounts of uncompensated services it provides to low income people who don’t have access to health insurance.
Democratic lawmakers during debate over the hospital grant program highlighted the irony of using one-time federal dollars to keep hospitals afloat when the state could have used that money as the state match to draw down more federal funds.
“The choice you are making with this legislation is you put $100 million in the fund and get $100 million, or you put $100 million in a fund allowing Medicaid expansion and you get $1 billion,” Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, said.
Medicaid is a health insurance program for low income adults, children and some disabled people that is paid for through a mixture of federal and state funds. If Mississippi were to expand Medicaid coverage, the state would put up a 10% match and the federal government would pay the remaining 90%.
Mississippi’s state economist, employed by the state’s public university system, published a 2021 report concluding that if Mississippi put up the money for the 10% match, the benefits it received would more than cover the initial match.
“Based on our estimates of the costs and savings associated with Medicaid expansion, Mississippi could enter Medicaid expansion in 2022 and incur little to no additional expenditures for at least the first decade of expansion,” the report concluded.
If the legislation becomes law, the Mississippi State Department of Health would administer the funds to hospitals. A spokesperson for the state Health Department told the Daily Journal in a statement that the agency has no timeline in place for when hospitals could receive the money.
Below is the total amount that 15 hospitals in Northeast Mississippi will receive under the grant program:
Alliance Healthcare System – Holly Springs: $875,000
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Booneville: $1,224,452
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Calhoun: $799,222
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle: $1,620,198
Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi: $1,427,247
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County: $1,301,239
Gilmore Memorial Hospital: $812,044
North Mississippi Medical Center – Iuka: $969,506
North Mississippi Medical Center – Pontotoc: $799,222
North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point: $971,475
North Mississippi Medical Center: $2,260,084
Oceans Behavioral Hospital – Tupelo: $500,000
OCH Regional Medical Center: $814,013
Tippah County Hospital: $799,222
Trace Regional Hospital: $465,386
