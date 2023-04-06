djr-2023-04-01-news-nmmc-series-arp2

Kerston Pearce, an RN at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, gets a room prepared for the next patient by hooking up the sequential compression device that improves blood flow in the patients legs, during her shift inside the cardiovascular unit on Thursday morning.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

JACKSON — The Legislature last week voted to give $103 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funds to help struggling hospitals in Mississippi stay open, but some lawmakers compare the money to putting a bandage on a problem that requires immediate surgery.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you