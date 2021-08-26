JACKSON • During a second day of legislative testimony, competing voices wrangled over the possibilities and pitfalls posed by the elimination of Mississippi's income tax.
State lawmakers on Thursday convened a final hearing of the summer to examine the state’s tax structure and determine if Mississippi can afford to eliminate its individual income tax.
Legislators received mixed reviews from witnesses whose testimony ranged from concerns that eliminating the income tax would lead to inequities to claims that the elimination would result in an annual increase in the state’s gross domestic product.
Kyra Roby, a policy analyst for the nonprofit One Voice, said that efforts to eliminate the individual income tax and raise the sales tax would result in lower income citizens would be paying more of the cost.
“Studies show that the elimination of the individual income tax doesn’t stimulate small business growth,” Roby said.
The driving force behind the two hearings is House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, who is strongly advocating for a plan to gradually eliminate the state individual income tax and replace the revenue with a 2.5% increase in the state's current 7% sales tax.
The speaker’s plan would exempt most Mississippians from individual income taxes in its first year, then completely phase it out over a decade.
Two economists from the University of Mississippi conducted a limited analysis of Gunn’s plan and estimated that if the proposal became law, then the state’s GDP would increase by several million dollars each year.
Still, any large scale effort to eliminate the state’s income tax and raise the sales tax may not have the full support of the state’s business community.
Scott Waller, the CEO of the Mississippi Economic Council, told legislators that as he’s recently met business leaders, none mentioned the removal of the personal income tax as a high priority.
Gunn responded by saying that he’s interacted with several citizens who do view it as a priority and encouraged Waller to submit any concrete objections to him.
“It is a good thing for Mississippi, then it’s good for business,” Gunn said. “I want to work with you.”
Democratic state Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory is one of the most outspoken critics of eliminating the individual income tax.
The longtime legislator said he agrees with several of his colleagues that the state needs to explore ways to attract younger people to the state to live, but he doesn’t believe that anything connected with tax policy has “pea turkey” to do with bringing them to the state.
Any realistic effort to eliminate the income tax likely won’t occur for several months because the full legislative body is not currently in session. The next regularly scheduled legislative session begins in January 2022.
Republican state Sen. Josh Harkins of Flowood is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and he would presumably have jurisdiction over tax bills that come before the Senate.
Harkins said that with hearings now concluded, he wants to digest the information he has received, discuss the issues with his constituents at home and then start meeting with his colleagues about tax reform.
“This is one of the largest tax cut proposals in our state’s history,” Harkins said. “The important thing to me is that it’s done in a manner that’s sustainable, durable, and it works.”