JACKSON — The Mississippi Legislature on the final days of its 2023 session voted to spend over $702 million for capital projects in the state, with around $56.6 million of those dollars going toward projects in Northeast Mississippi.
Lawmakers traditionally fund these projects by taking on bonded debt, but legislative leaders this year decided to fund projects with cash because of the unprecedented amount of revenues the state has collected during the past several years.
Municipalities and organizations in Lee County received around $17.6 million in state tax dollars to help fund 10 different special projects in the area.
“I believe that all of the projects will strengthen the economic opportunities of our region,” Sen. Chad McMahan, R-Guntown told the Daily Journal.
The largest project lawmakers gave to a Lee County organization is $4.95 million to help the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation construct the Chickasaw Heritage Center, a museum that aims to explain the story of the Chickasaw Nation from the perspective of the Chickasaw.
The second largest item is $4.6 million to provide a state and local match for federal funds the city is slated to receive for various railroad projects in town.
The project would eventually build a bypass over a railroad crossing on Eason Bouelvard, establish quiet zones and relocate a switchyard that’s located near Crosstown, which is a heavily trafficked area in the center of Tupelo.
“I’m very thankful that the state came through with the match because when you start looking at $4.6 million, we would have had to piecemeal that on our own,” Jordan said.
Lawmakers also agreed to dole out $4 million to the Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority to improve the regional landfill stationed in Pontotoc and and three transfer stations in Oxford, Lee County and Monroe County.
“I think this is a great need because the landfill has ensured that cost for customers have remained constant for years,” Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, said.
Other capital projects that municipalities and the county received funding for are $750,000 for the city of Guntown to improve Mike Avenue and other streets, $500,000 for the city of Tupelo to improvements to Ballard Park, $500,000 for the city of Verona to improve infrastructure for the Old Town Project and $1 million for Lee County to acquire property next to the Turner Industrial Park.
The bill will soon head to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration, who could for the second year in a row, flex his muscle by striking certain projects out of the bill before it becomes law.
The Mississippi Constitution gives the governor authority to line-item veto, or selectively veto, specific parts of appropriations bills. Legislative leaders argue that the capital projects bill is not a traditional appropriation bill because it only “transfers” money from one fund to another.
But that argument didn’t stop the governor from using his veto power last year on a similar “transfer bill,” when he selectively cut around $27 million worth of spending from the Legislature’s capital projects bill last year.
The Legislature at the beginning of the 2023 session attempted to whip enough support from lawmakers to override Reeves’ partial vetoes from last year, but enthusiasm for the override fizzled out, essentially granting the governor the power to continue selectively striking individual projects from the overall bill.
Here is a complete list of the capital projects in Northeast Mississippi:
- Alcorn County: $500,000 to assist in paying costs associated with infrastructure improvements to the Industrial Access Roadway
- Alcorn County: $1 million to assist with ongoing renovations to the Alcorn County Courthouse
- Alcorn County: $400,000 to assist with special operations at the Emergency Management Agency
- Alcorn County: $100,000 to assist with building a new fire station for the Jacinto Volunteer Fire Department
- Alcorn County: $100,000 to assist with building a new fire station on Kendrick Road for the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department
- Alcorn County: $25,000 to assist the Rienzi Volunteer Fire Department with purchasing equipment
- Benton County: $400,000 to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Department with vehicles and equipment
- Benton County: $300,000 to assist with repairs to the Benton County Historic Courthouse
- Benton County: $300,000 to assist with repairs to the Benton County Veterans Park
- Blue Mountain Christian University: $250,000 to help costs associated with the nursing school
- Brewer Community Association Inc.: $150,000 to assist with operating the community center in Brewer
- Byhalia Old School Commons: $500,000 to assist the Byhalia Old School Commons with the renovation of the historic Byhalia High School to provide civic, business and hospitality to the city
- Calhoun County: $1 million to help with repairs and improvements to County Road 306
- Calhoun County: $125,000 to assist with the repair and paving of County Road 137
- Chickasaw Inkana Foundation: $4.95 million to assist the foundation with constructing the Chickasaw Heritage Center
- City of Corinth: $1.5 million to assist with costs associated with the Polk Street Bridge replacement project
- City of Corinth: $500,000 for repairs and renovations to include the Colosseum and South Corinth High School
- City of Corinth: $500,000 for improvements and maintenance to Harper Road
- City of Corinth: $25,000 for general assistance to Corinth Theater Arts
- City of Fulton: $500,000 remodel of City Hall and street repairs
- City of Fulton: $250,000 for costs associated with repurposing acquired building for new City Hall
- City of Guntown: $750,000 in paying costs with repairing, reconstruction, resurfacing, and other improvements such as curbs, drainage to Mike Avenue and bring the road up to code; any other remaining funds shall be used for costs associated with making improvements to other city streets
- City of Houston: $400,000 for costs associated with repair and overlay of streets including Airport Road, Church St., Pittsboro St., Dulaney St. 1st Ave., Harrington St., Washington St., Hamilton St., Castle St., Scott St., Terrace Rd., and 6th Ave.
- City of Kossuth: $150,000 for renovations to the LC Follin Community Center
- City of New Albany: $500,000 for costs associated with central business district renovations, upgrades and improvements as part of the city's downtown revitalization project
- City of Oxford: $4 million to help the renovation of a city building for a police station
- City of Oxford: $1 million for paying costs associated with a new police station
- City of Pontotoc: $1 million for costs associated with relocating the fire station on Main St. in the city to a less congested corner lot near the current location
- City of Pontotoc: $500,000 for costs associated with building and equipping a training center that provides trainee safety and live fire training to firefighters and first responders
- City of Pontotoc: $400,000 for costs associated with the completion of a pavilion at the gateway to the Tanglefoot Trail
- City of Pontotoc: $50,000 for costs associated with renovation and upgrades, improvements and additions to the Pontotoc Town Square Museum and Post Office building and the McMackin House necessary to provide and improve accessibility to and inside the buildings through the Pontotoc County Historical Society
- City of Ripley: $175,000 to assist with the purchase of equipment for the City of Ripley Fire Department
- City of Ripley: $25,000 for costs associated with building maintenance for the VFW Post 4881
- City of Ripley: $25,000 for building maintenance for American Legion Post 81
- City of Saltillo: $1 million for costs associated with building a new fire station
- City of Tupelo: $4.6 million to assist with a match to federal funds for the construction of railroad improvements that run through the city for public safety and economic development improvements
- City of Tupelo: $500,000 for costs associated with improvements to Ballard Park including but not limited to inclusive playground equipment and necessary playground equipment for special needs children
- City of Verona: $500,000 for infrastructure needs for the Old Town Project
- City of West Point: $1 million for improvements to city streets
- City of West Point: $500,000 for renovations to City Hall
- Clay County Board of Supervisors: $1 million for paving and resurfacing Lake Grove Road and Randle Road
- Columbus Redevelopment Authority: $3 million for the Park View - Burns Bottom Project
- Holly Springs: $500,000 to assist the Tennessee Valley Authority with costs associated with performing an assessment of the Holly Springs Utility Department and to be used the cutting of the right of way for the utility department
- Itawamba Community College: $1.5 million for capital construction related to the Health Sciences Program
- Itawamba County: $40,000 for repairs and renovations to the RCDC facility
- Itawamba County: $1.5 million for repairing and remodeling the Itawamba County Courthouse
- Itawamba County: $150,000 for volunteer fire departments in the county, at the discretion of the fire coordinator
- Lafayette County: $1 million for the West Oxford Loop expansion
- Lafayette County: $250,000 to the sheriff’s department for building a substation in the Harmontown community
- Lee County: $1 million for the acquisition of real property adjacent to the Turner Industrial Park for the purpose of site expansion and for rail spur improvements
- Lee County: $358,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck for the Richmond Fire Department in the Richmond community
- Lee County: $350,000 for the purchase of a fire truck for the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department
- Marshall County: $1.5 million for building the Chickasaw Trail Emergency Response Center
- Monroe County: $250,000 for the Prairie Rural Development Club to renovate the old Prairie School Building for a multi-purpose center
- Oktibbeha County: $1 million for a new building for Oktibbeha County Circuit and County Court
- Oktibbeha County: $200,000 for purchasing equipment for the District 15 Volunteer Fire Departments
- Oktibbeha County: $50,000 for roof repairs for the Town of Maben’s fire department
- Prairie Rural Community Development Club: $150,000 for expenses related to the improvement and operation of the former Prairie school in Prairie
- Prentiss County: $300,000 for making improvements to roads and bridges in District 3
- Prentiss County Board of Supervisors: $450,000 for replacing bridge SA 59-029 and repaving and restoring County Road 1475 and County Road 1481 in District 5
- Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority: $4 million to construct, repair, renovate, expand, enhance, improve and equip the Three Rivers Regional Landfill in Pontotoc and the three Authority Transfer Stations located in Oxford, Lee County and Monroe County
- Tippah County: $500,000 for the destruction of the old Tippah County Hospital
- Tippah County: $100,000 for purchasing equipment for the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department
- Tippah County: $75,000 for creating a Target Endowment Fund for various projects in the county
- Tishomingo County: $650,000 for repairing, renovating and expanding the Tri State Commerce Park Building 1016
- Tishomingo County: $100,000 for repairs and renovations to the Old Historical Courthouse
- Tishomingo County: $500,000 for repairs to the Tishomingo Courthouse
- Tishomingo County: $25,000 for the Belmont Volunteer Fire Department to purchase equipment
- Town of Abbeville: $500,000 for repairs and additions to the water system
- Town of Blue Mountain: $50,000 for purchasing equipment for the Blue Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
- Town of Bruce: $50,000 for equipment upgrades for the town’s police department
- Town of Byhalia: $1 million for relocating water, sewer, gas utility lines and other equipment currently located on or near Highway 309 near the Byhalia schools and also assist with street paving improvements to Highway 309
- Town of Caledonia: $350,000 for upgrading lighting infrastructure
- Town of Caledonia: $150,000 for purchasing and upgrading equipment
- Town of Dumas: $50,000 for equipment purchases for the Dumas Fire Department
- Town of Falkner: $50,000 for purchasing equipment for the Falkner Fire Department
- Town of Falkner: $30,000 for the Heritage Museum
- Town of Farmington: $100,000 for vehicle and equipment purchases for the town’s police department
- Town of Houlka: $125,000 for purchasing a new fire truck
- Town of Mantachie: $148,000 for infrastructure improvements to the Fawn Grove Industrial Park
- Town of Marietta: $200,000 for infrastructure improvements
- Town of New Houlka: $150,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck
- Town of Potts Camp: $300,000 for infrastructure improvements
- Town of Tishomingo: $150,000 for replacing gate valves and for other water infrastructure projects
- Town of Tremont: $150,000 for repairing and remodeling City Hall
- Town of Tremont: $150,000 for the improvement and operation of the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center
- Town of Walnut: $100,000 for purchasing equipment for the Walnut Fire Department
- Town of Walnut: $75,000 for gas system improvements
- Union County: $300,000 for infrastructure improvements in District 1
- Union County: $300,000 for infrastructure improvements in District 2
- Union County: $900,000 for road maintenance of County Road 47
- Union County: $500,000 for repairing and renovating the Union County Courthouse and Veterans Park
- Village of Paden: $150,000 for repairing and renovating an industrial building
