JACKSON • A bill that could fill a crucial health care need in rural Northeast Mississippi is headed to Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk for review.
Both chambers of the state Legislature have approved a final version of a bill that would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms — ERs unattached to hospitals — in rural counties without one.
The bill passed the House 117-4. Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, was the only Northeast Mississippi lawmaker to vote against it. The legislation unanimously passed the Senate.
If Reeves signs the bill into law, it could lead to more emergency health care access for rural counties in Northeast Mississippi – particularly Chickasaw County, which has long fought to get an emergency room.
“I’ve gotten numerous calls, texts and emails from folks in Chickasaw County, and they’re excited about it,” said Republican Sen. Ben Suber of Bruce, the author of the bill. “It’s a huge need in our area.”
Houston, one of the county seats in Chickasaw County, could be considered to be in the middle of an emergency room desert. The town has just one medical facility, Trace Medical, which offers only limited hours and care.
The nearest emergency room is located in Calhoun City — 25 minutes away. Emergency rooms in West Point and Tupelo are each roughly 45 minutes away.
Trace Medical shut down its emergency room in 2014, citing low profits.
Traditional emergency rooms in Mississippi often struggle financially because of a variety of factors, including tight restrictions from private insurance companies and lawmakers' refusal to expand Medicaid coverage to the working poor.
However, a provision in state Medicaid laws allows emergency facilities without inpatient beds to receive a higher Medicaid reimbursement rate, elevating the chance that a freestanding ER could be financially feasible.
The general idea behind a freestanding facility would be for patients to seek enough emergency care from a licensed physician to be stabilized and then moved to another facility for long-term treatment.
If signed into law, the bill would create a pilot program that allows a freestanding facility in counties where none exists, even if there is a hospital. The legislation limits the number of these facilities to five statewide so lawmakers can see if the program works.
If the governor signs the legislation, the Mississippi State Department of Health will create regulations to govern the facilities, and they’ll be responsible for choosing which five counties can have freestanding emergency rooms.
Since Houston has been without an emergency room for eight years, both Suber and Rep. Jon Lancaster, R-Houston, made access to rural health care a critical part of their campaign in 2019.
"I'm excited about this," Suber said. "It means a lot to our area."