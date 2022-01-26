JACKSON • The Mississippi Legislature on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the final version of a bill that creates a statewide medical marijuana program for people with urgent medical problems. The legislation will head to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.
“This is a great day, and it’s been a long time coming,” House Drug Policy Chairman Lee Yancey said.
The House approved the bill 103-13. Three Northeast Mississippi House members opposed the legislation: Republican Reps. Chris Brown of Nettleton, Dana McLean of Columbus and Brady Williamson of Oxford.
The Senate approved the measure 46-6. The only Northeast Mississippi senator who opposed the measure is Sen. Kathy Chism, R-New Albany.
The bill now heads to the governor's desk. Reeves has previously threatened to veto the legislation because he wanted the amount of cannabis a patient is allowed to receive to be reduced.
Yancey and Sen. Kevin Blackwell — the two architects of the legislation — and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters that they have not personally communicated with the governor about the cannabis bill.
Once Reeves receives the bill, he has five days to either veto the bill or sign it into law. If Reeves does neither, it will become law without his signature. If the governor vetoes the bill, it would head back to the Legislature, who can vote to override the veto if two-thirds of the lawmakers in both chambers agree to do so.
More than two-thirds of the lawmakers in both chambers voted in favor of the final bill, meaning enough lawmakers approved of the bill to override a gubernatorial veto.
Reeves' office did not respond to a request for comment.
The legislation allows for patients with debilitating medical conditions to receive cannabis if a physical, nurse practitioner or ophthalmologist certifies them for the treatment. Patients are allowed to receive up to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, or around 3 ounces per month.
Under recent changes to the legislation, the Mississippi State Department of Health will regulate almost all parts of the program instead of sharing some of the duties with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, as was initially planned.
For months, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson has asked lawmakers to not involve the agriculture department in regulating the cannabis program because the drug is still federally illegal.
“I find it disappointing that the Department of Health has to get into the agriculture business when they’re so stressed as they are today and have been for the last two years,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told reporters.
A wide margin of Mississippi voters in November 2020 approved an initiative to allow medical marijuana, and a program was supposed to be created by the middle of 2021.
Six months after the election, the state Supreme Court invalidated the initiative by ruling that it shouldn't have been included on the ballot because Mississippi's initiative process itself is invalid as currently written. The ruling also left Mississippi without a way for people to petition to put issues in front of voters.