JACKSON — The Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday approved a process of striking inactive voters' names from election rolls more quickly, prompting criticism from advocacy groups.
Both the House and Senate passed House Bill 1310, with all the support coming from Republicans and almost all the opposition from Democratic and independent lawmakers. The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration.
“We’re just trying to find people who don’t live where they’re registered to vote,” Senate Elections Committee Chair Jeff Tate, R-Meridian, told reporters.
The legislation says local election commissioners will send a postcard to registered voters who do not cast a ballot in any local, state or federal election during a four-year period that includes two presidential elections.
Once local officials send a postcard to a voter they believe has not voted in the four-year period, that voter would be placed on an “inactive” voter list. Once a voter is deemed inactive, he or she could still vote by an affidavit ballot if they attempt to vote.
But if an inactive voter does not respond to the postcard or cast an affidavit ballot within another four-year window, he or she would be purged from an election roll.
Several Black lawmakers, some of whom had to use the courts to obtain the right to vote because of racist registration practices, said the law was designed to make it harder to vote in a state with already limited voting options.
“Voting is not a privilege in this country. It is a right. It is a right that brought death and pain and suffering to those who did not have this right,” said Democratic Rep. Ed Blackmon of Canton, who is Black.
While legislative leaders pushed for a way to remove people from election rolls more quickly, they have consistently rejected proposals to make it easier for people to register to vote.
Senate leaders have rejected an idea to adopt a way for people to register to vote online, despite the state’s Republican secretary of state endorsing the proposal. Mississippi also has neither an early voting system nor no-excuse absentee voting.
Sen. Tate said he has rejected most of these proposals because he respects “the institution of voting on Election Day” and believes most election-related activity should be conducted in person.
The legislation has also revealed a policy contrast between the two candidates running for Mississippi’s secretary of state, the chief elections administrator in the state.
Michael Watson, the incumbent Republican secretary running for re-election, wrote on social media that he was proud the bill passed the Legislature.
Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate running against Watson, in a statement said that the legislation is a “clear and present danger to the sanctity of voting.”
If the governor signs the legislation into law, it would take effect on July 1.
