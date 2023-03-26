JACKSON — Legislative leaders are preparing to send relief money to areas of the state, including Monroe County, that were battered by deadly tornadoes over the weekend that killed at least 25 people.

Sheila Wardlow, of Amory, walks through her living room collecting personal items and cleaning up after the roof was blown off of her Lake Drive home from Friday night's tornado. Wardlow rode out the storm in a small hallway closet and prayed for safety. 

