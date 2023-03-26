JACKSON — Legislative leaders are preparing to send relief money to areas of the state, including Monroe County, that were battered by deadly tornadoes over the weekend that killed at least 25 people.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters at the Capitol on Sunday evening that he and the vast majority of House members “stand ready” to send money that would help with recovery efforts.
“I don’t think money is going to be an issue,” Gunn said. “I think the issue is how do we help people get their lives back together. That’s the more pertinent issue for me right now. I went, and I saw devastation unlike I had ever seen before.”
Rolling Fork, a small town in the Delta, bore the brunt of the tornado damage, but the storm also caused widespread damage and power outages in some areas of north Mississippi, such as Amory.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley told the Monroe Journal that the Friday storm killed two people in the small town of Wren.
Senate Education Committee Chair Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville, told reporters that he and other legislative leaders are wanting to spend state dollars to cover the insurance deductible for school buildings that were damaged.
DeBar also said he’s working on legislation to create a short-term fund to provide immediate assistance for school districts until they receive the federal money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
President Joe Biden signed a federal emergency declaration for Mississippi, which clears the way for the federal government to send emergency resources to the Magnolia State. But federal funds can sometimes take lengthy periods of time to get into the hands of state and local officials.
Biden in a statement said that he and federal officials are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage and pledged to send federal resources that the state needed.
“To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help,” Biden said in a statement.
The Mississippi Legislature is in the final stage of its 2023 session, and budget writers are putting the final touches on the state’s budget for the next fiscal year. If lawmakers are unable to appropriate recovery aid because of legislative deadlines, the governor can call lawmakers back to Jackson for a special session.
Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.