JACKSON — The two chambers of the Mississippi Legislature appear headed toward another fight over a proposal to give new mothers increased health coverage under Medicaid.
Senate Medicaid Chairman Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, told reporters after a hearing on Thursday that he “absolutely” intends to file a bill during the 2023 legislative session that would give new mothers postpartum Medicaid benefits for up to a year after giving birth.
The Thursday committee heard from multiple medical experts about the benefits of increasing postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days — the state’s current policy — to a full year.
“We’re just kind of preaching to the choir on this side,” Blackwell said of his hearing. “But hopefully, there’s evidence out there now that the House can now go back and review.”
Past testimony from health leaders has fallen on deaf ears in the House of Representatives. House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has consistently opposed efforts to give qualified mothers additional postpartum Medicaid benefits, calling such additions a form of “Medicaid expansion,” which he opposes.
The House leader previously told reporters he would consider supporting postpartum benefits when the state Division of Medicaid publicly supports the policy.
“They are the agency that’s supposed to be the experts on the matter,” Gunn said of the state agency. “So they are the ones that we look to to guide us on that.”
Wil Ervin, an administrator at the Division of Medicaid, told lawmakers on Thursday the agency won’t recommend lawmakers either welcome or oppose postpartum extension coverage.
“If you do, we would ask that you do so quickly and decisively, and give the division enough time to successfully implement the changes,” Ervin said.
Should the state extend postpartum benefits, it would cost the state around $7 million per year. The state collected approximately $7 billion in revenue during the last fiscal year.
Health leaders testified the money state leaders spent on expanding postpartum care would be repaid in both lives and tax dollars.
Dr. Anita Henderson, a pediatrician and president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said one-in-seven babies born in the Magnolia State are born prematurely. According to Henderson, it costs between $5,000 and $6,000 in hospital care for a healthy baby; for premature babies, that cost averages $600,000.
State Medicaid already covered many of the premature births, Henderson said; providing those mothers with health care earlier in their pregnancies and after they give birth could have prevented some of them.
“If we can prevent just a few of those premature births, we would be able to pay for this, and also help 65% of moms in Mississippi,” Henderson said.
The 2023 legislative session begins on January 3.
