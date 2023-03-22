JACKSON — Mississippi lawmakers are divided over a plan to strip Holly Springs of the power to provide electricity to customers outside of its city limits, creating a rift at the Capitol during the final stretch of the legislative session.
Republican lawmakers who represent Marshall and Benton counties are pushing their colleagues to support a plan that take customers located outside of the city limits off the municipal company and make them customers of electric co-operatives.
“This is about our constituents,” Republican Sen. Kathy Chism of New Albany told the Daily Journal. “And it’s really about life or death.”
The impetus for the proposal is years of concerns about the reliability of the municipal-owned electric department, which left some customers without power for weeks during an April 2022 tornado and a February ice storm.
The worries over power outages are coupled with Holly Springs’ unique situation. The city serves thousands of customers outside its city limits, yet county residents disappointed with the quality of service have no direct way to hold the local leaders’ accountable.
“It’s basically taxation without any representation,” said Republican Sen. Neil Whaley of Potts Camp, who is the leader of the plan.
The snag in Whaley’s proposal, though, is Mississippi’s legislative session is governed by deadlines, and the date already passed for lawmakers to consider new legislation.
Two-thirds of elected legislators from both chambers must agree to suspend the rules to consider the plan, a tall task during the final weeks of the three-month session.
A resolution to allow debate on Whaley’s idea cleared the 52-member Senate 40-11, with all opposition coming from Democrats. But it appears the suspension resolution will die in the Republican-controlled House without a vote.
The Senate sent the proposal to the House for consideration, and House Speaker Philip Gunn’s office referred the resolution to the House Rules Committee, led by Republican Rep. Rob Roberson of Starkville.
Roberson told the Daily Journal he is hesitant to advance the resolution out of his committee because not all of the lawmakers from Benton and Marshall counties are in agreement, and he’s concerned the plan could have unintended consequences in other areas of the state.
Though not always the case, the Capitol’s lower chamber typically will not consider hyperlocal proposals if the entire delegation from the area does not support the plan.
Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs, objects to Whaley’s idea and the suspension resolution because he believes, if passed, the proposal would get tied up in litigation for years and cut off a significant revenue stream for the city.
Faulkner, instead, would like to see a new, independent board comprising of appointees from the surrounding area to manage the utility department and give people more representation.
“I am all for the people having dependable, reliable service,” Faulkner said. “But I want a solution that will truly work for the people and give them a lasting solution.”
Democratic House members, including Faulkner, have suggested the plan is similar to bills debated this year where white lawmakers from outside Jackson have sought to exert more control over the majority-Black capital city’s utilities and court system.
Like Jackson, Holly Springs is a predominantly Black city, and most of its elected officials are Black. The Republican delegation, all of whom are white, have rejected the comparison to Jackson and said there is no racist motive involved.
“This is not like Jackson in any way,” Whaley said. “This is here in my district. My people are hurting.”
Holly Springs utilities is a unique and ‘convoluted problem’
A primary reason the situation with the utility department has grown so dire is because a 1950s-era state law largely left the municipal electric system without regulators to conduct oversight.
The state’s three-member Public Service Commission typically regulates public utilities in the Magnolia State, but state law currently restricts the commission from regulating municipal-owned utility districts whose boundaries have not changed since 1956, as is the case with Holly Springs.
Brandon Presley, the Democratic utility regulator from north Mississippi and a gubernatorial candidate, told the Daily Journal that he sympathizes with the Holly Springs utility customers, but because of statutes and case law, he’s limited in what he can do.
Instead, the four-term utility regulator believes the Tennessee Valley Authority, the government-owned power company that supplies wholesale electricity to Holly Springs, should step in and provide oversight.
The commissioner also believes Faulkner's proposal is the better legislative solution.
“I think TVA needs to step up to the plate, and I think there needs to be a reorganization of a board that grants customers throughout the system proper representation about the management of the utilities department,” Presley said.
But TVA is also limited in what it can do. The organization has some oversight authority, but it typically does not manage daily operations of local power companies.
TVA says electric system 'negatively impacts' customers
Melanie Farrell, vice president of strategy and regulatory oversight for TVA, at the Holly Springs Board of Aldermen’s meeting on March 7 said the organization conducted a review of the city’s utilities after they received several complaints about how the city dealt with the April 2022 storm.
“Through this review, it is apparent the Holly Springs Utility Department has significant, longstanding challenges,” Farrell said. “And the condition of the electric system negatively impacts the customers it serves and creates unsafe working conditions during power restoration efforts.”
Farrell suggested city officials meet with representatives of the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association, a nonprofit that serves TVA members, to receive resources that could remedy the problems she highlighted with the utility system.
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson, first elected in 2021, did not respond to a request for comment, but at the March board meeting said that she inherited an inadequate electric system and she is working hard to improve the network.
“We have been working nonstop to improve the city of Holly Springs Utility Department,” Gipson said. “And we’ll continue to do so.”
