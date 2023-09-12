Jason White

Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, calls out the vote count of a bill in the House Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis I AP

JACKSON - Several Northeast Mississippi representatives say they’re open to the idea of Medicaid expansion after incoming House Speaker Rep. Jason White said he plans to consider it, although some lawmakers remain skeptical on committing money to the program.

gideon.hess@djournal.com

