JACKSON - Several Northeast Mississippi representatives say they’re open to the idea of Medicaid expansion after incoming House Speaker Rep. Jason White said he plans to consider it, although some lawmakers remain skeptical on committing money to the program.
White, who will wield considerable power if chosen as speaker by fellow House Republicans in January as expected, told Mississippi Today last week that a conservative version of Medicaid expansion is possible. This is a notable break from previous statements by GOP state leaders, including outgoing speaker Rep. Philip Gunn and Gov. Tate Reeves, both of whom have stood firmly against Medicaid expansion.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley has made expanding Medicaid to the working poor a primary issue in his campaign. Polling shows a strong majority of Mississippians support it.
White’s public openness to some form of Medicaid expansion is “a great indicator as to whether or not there will be more done,” Tupelo’s District 18 Rep. Jerry Turner told the Daily Journal. Turner has served on the House Medicaid committee, which he said held only one or two meetings last session.
“Anything we do further would be more discussion than what we’ve had in the past,” Turner said.
Turner did not commit to supporting Medicaid expansion himself but said he agreed with White the issue is worth looking into and would be glad to attend hearings.
“I’m willing to listen to it,” he said.
Fellow Republican Medicaid committee member and District 19 Rep. Randy Boyd was more critical, although still open to debate.
“I’m willing to look at anything,” he said, but added he was wary of committing the state to funding insurance for more people without a guarantee the federal government would continue to match most of the cost in the future. “If we’ve held out this long, there’s no need in doing it.”
District 16 Rep. Rickey Thompson, D, said he welcomes Republican interest in the issue. He pointed to recent layoffs at the North Mississippi Medical Center and dozens of other struggling hospitals around the state as a reason to seriously consider Medicaid expansion.
According to a 2021 report authored by multiple state economists, expanding Medicaid would put an influx of federal funds — roughly $1.35 billion a year — into the state’s hospitals and health care providers.
“Hospitals can’t expect to continue to care for the uninsured and stay solvent,” Thompson said. “At least we’re having the conversation; hopefully we can come to some kind of agreement.”
Republican District 17 Rep. Shane Aguirre of Tupelo told the Daily Journal he supports “taking a look at Medicaid and its possible expansion,” pointing to “innovative” ways some other states have structured acceptance of federal Medicaid expansion funds.
“We should examine these solutions to see how we could incorporate their best practices in a way that is responsible and effective for Mississippi,” Aguirre said.
The state Senate is controlled by Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who has said he plans “comprehensive” health care hearings and is seen as open to some form of Medicaid expansion, though he has rejected the term.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.