Jackson water

Terun Moore, right, of the Strong Arms of JXN organization, helps distribute water to Jackson residents at the Sykes Park Community Center in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. 

 Eric Shelton I Mississippi Today

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JACKSON • Terun Moore was looking forward to finally taking a break.

Newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus