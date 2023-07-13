PONTOTOC - As news leaked Thursday of layoffs at North Mississippi Health Services, local elected officials and statewide candidates for office disagreed on whether Medicaid expansion could have made a difference. Mississippi is one of only 10 states that has refused to accept federal matching funds to expand Medicaid coverage.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley said in a statement “(i)n two days alone, we’ve learned of one hospital closing while another is experiencing layoffs. Tate Reeves is glaringly absent.”
He pledged to expand Medicaid to “keep hospitals open, provide affordable health care to 220,000 working Mississippians, and create thousands of good-paying jobs across our state.”
As of press time, the Reeves campaign had not responded to a request for comment.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, fresh from a meeting with officials at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, said conversations with hospital administrators around the state revealed shared economic and health crises. He promised hearings this fall on health care to find a holistic solution in the coming legislative session.
“To a person, all of them told us some type of expansion—whatever you call it—would produce more dollars. It would not necessarily solve the hospital crisis,” said Hosemann.
North Mississippi politicians were gathered Thursday at a Three Rivers economic development event in Pontotoc. Rickey Thompson, a Democrat and District 16 state representative, said the NMHS layoffs were a surprise.
“One of the largest hospitals in north Mississippi is doing layoffs because they’re not expanding Medicaid,” he said. “Look at what's going to happen now, with other hospitals. Because if the Medical Center is doing that, rest assured, other hospitals cannot afford to take another blow like this.”
Daniel Sparks, a Republican and District 5 state senator, attributed layoffs to problems like the share of patients with government insurance plans, reimbursement rates, labor costs and antitrust rules. He claimed expanding Medicaid could pull too many Medicaid-eligible people out of the more highly reimbursed private insurance pool, causing medical providers to ultimately get less money overall for services.
“I don't serve on the Medicaid committee. So, I don't see the ins and outs of it, but I love numbers. And if the reimbursement rate is a percentage, and it's too low, and the hospitals couldn't survive on that, adding (additional Medicaid coverage) to that, it may add a little revenue, but it don't stop” the problem, he said.
Rep. Thompson dismissed this framing.
“To me, that's just a smoke screen for them just to make an excuse,” he said. “Something is better than nothing.”
District 6 Sen. Chad McMahan, a Republican, reached by phone Wednesday evening before the news of layoffs broke, proposed putting Medicaid policy on the ballot for voters to decide.
“Medicaid expansion is not going to happen. We don’t have the votes. There’s not enough interest in it,” he said. “But, we can modernize Medicaid and look at certain aspects of it the way we modernized postpartum care last year.”
He proposed holding hearings, gathering data, and running a ballot initiative to let voters decide on how to proceed with a modernization program including recipient fraud investigation and reforms of insurance and hospital pricing and reimbursement.
District 29 Sen. David Blount, Medicaid committee member and vice chair of the Democratic caucus, dismissed the idea of the legislature calling a referendum.
“It's our job to make tough decisions and we need to make them,” he said by phone Thursday afternoon.
Asked about help for struggling hospitals, Blount said Medicaid expansion is “the single most important thing we can do to help our hospitals and to help hundreds of thousands of Mississippians who are working jobs that do not provide health insurance.”
