TUPELO - Northeast Mississippi lawmaker Cheikh Taylor has taken the state’s top Democratic Party leadership post after a contentious leadership fight and now pledges unity and revitalized fundraising up and down the ticket.
Still, Taylor and marquee candidate Brandon Presley are avoiding setting expectations too high for the next campaign finance period. The most recent campaign finance filings showed Democrats do not have remotely competitive fundraising for any statewide office save the governor’s race, where Presley has two-thirds of Reeves’ contributions so far this year.
A member of the House representing District 38, Taylor has represented Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha County residents in the Starkville area since a special election in 2017. Since being elected state party chair July 6, he has spoken to “probably 90%” of Democratic candidates and has been talking with local party chairs, he told the Daily Journal on Friday.
As chair, Taylor said he will take an active role in campaigning and fundraising and will include downticket candidates in high-profile events.
“Anyone who's running any race is welcome on those platforms. So, if you're running for supervisor, you can actually be standing by the next governor of the state of Mississippi,” he said. He appeared at a Presley gubernatorial campaign stop in Vicksburg on Thursday.
Rep. Taylor told the Daily Journal he plans to reestablish relationships with Mississippi Democratic donors. He also predicted the DNC would follow through on its $250,000 commitment to the state party, which was reported last month.
"We’re gonna also attract more donors out-of-state as well,” he said.
Although Taylor conceded Gov. Tate Reeves is favored to keep the money advantage over Presley, he believes the gubernatorial candidate from Nettleton will be competitive.
“Even if, financially, he is not 100% on par with the fundraising of a sitting governor that’s had the benefit of having control over who does work inside of the state, I think the message is probably more important than the money,” he said. "(I)f it's a contest over who can win the most money, then we're all in trouble.”
Presley said much the same as he caught up with the Daily Journal outside a Carolina community political forum on Saturday.
“Tate Reeves will sell his soul for a campaign contribution. I won't do that. But we will raise every bit of necessary funds that are needed to run a competitive race,” Presley said.
Reached for comment, Reeves campaign spokesperson Clifton Carroll accused Presley of out-of-state influence.
“National Democrats will bet big on their best chance to bring California policies to Mississippi, and they’ll lose that bet."
Lee County party chair Jim Newman said he hopes to see Taylor and party executive director Andre Wagner coordinate with county chairs around the state to elect candidates this cycle, and also for the party to mentor younger candidates to run in local and municipal elections to prepare for state office in the future.
“I think that the lack of controversy and the emergence of cohesiveness amongst all the counties coming together under his leadership could do a lot to bring in money," he said of fundraising. "Because we've got some races that we ought to win.”
GOP incumbents outpace governor's fundraising
In other statewide races this year, Republican incumbents have even greater advantages than the governor.
Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson reported raising over $263,000 this year and over $880,000 cash on hand. His Democratic challenger reported about $12,000 in contributions, with less than $1,000 in the bank.
Democratic Attorney General candidate Greta Kemp Martin reported raising about $84,000 this year (the most of any Democrat besides Presley) and over $17,000 cash on hand. Incumbent Republican Lynn Fitch reported nearly $370,000 raised and over $1.2 million on hand.
Democratic candidate for auditor Larry Bradford reported the third highest contributions this year for any statewide Democrat (more than $37,000). But incumbent Republican Shad White raised more than ten times that amount and has a nearly $1.7 million war chest that’s six times Bradford’s.
Republican agriculture commissioner Andy Gipson, who filed an amended campaign finance report Thursday, listed $94,000 in contributions and over $192,000 cash on hand. His fundraising is about 10 times his closest Democratic challenger, Robert Bradford, who reported over $9,000 in contributions this year and over $2,000 cash on hand.
Democratic treasurer candidate Addie Lee Green, repeating her 2019 matchup against Republican David McRae, reported just over $1,000 in 2023 contributions, her entire campaign fund. The incumbent reported nearly $84,000 raised this year and a $205,000 war chest.
The Democratic lieutenant governor candidate, D. Ryan Grover, reported $0 raised this year. There are millions of dollars in the Republican primary. Insurance commissioner candidate Bruce Burton also reported $0 in contributions. Incumbent Republican Mike Chaney raised more than $38,000 and has nearly $290,000 cash on hand.
Regional offices tell a similar story to the statewide races. District 66 Rep. De'Keither Stamps, the only candidate for the Democratic nomination for central district public service commissioner, has raised about $17,000 to incumbent Republican Brent Bailey’s $40,000 and has $12,000 cash on hand to Bailey’s $37,000.
One Democrat did outraise his Republican opponent: former state senator Willie Simmons, the incumbent transportation commissioner in the central district. He reported over $39,000 raised this year and about $120,000 cash on hand thanks to his past campaigns. His Republican challenger, Ricky Pennington, Jr., also ran for the same office in 2019 and identified himself on Facebook as a non-politician construction professional. His campaign reported $0 raised this year and a negative cash on hand balance.
