JACKSON — Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann on Thursday filed paperwork to run for re-election to one of the most powerful posts in state government, raising the prospects that one of the more moderate conservatives in Mississippi politics could continue to serve in office.
Hosmeann told reporters at the Mississippi GOP headquarters in Jackson that he is proud of his history of reducing the size of government, giving tax breaks to Mississippians and giving public K-12 educators a pay raise.
“We are grateful for the support we have received for our responsible, conservative approach to running state government,” Hosemann said. “We want to continue to find solutions to the kitchen table issues Mississippians care about: jobs, inflation, schools, healthcare systems, and infrastructure.”
The lieutenant governor is the leader of the Senate, and nearly every Republican senator stood in support of Hosemann during his announcement.
Hosemann, a native of Vicksburg, plans to tour 10 cities across the state over the weekend, including a stop in Tupelo on Friday.
Before becoming the leader of the Senate, Hosemann served three terms as secretary of state, which is responsible for enforcing business regulations and administering the state’s elections. He practiced law for several years before entering into public service.
One other person, Shane Quick, has so far filed paperwork to run as a Republican for lieutenant governor. Quick is a native of DeSoto County and sought the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2019. Hosemann handily defeated Quick in that election.
Sen. Chris McDaniel, a conservative Republican from Ellisville, told the Daily Journal on Thursday that he is considering running for lieutenant governor, but he has not made a final decision yet on which office he will campaign for this year.
The Jones County lawmaker said he was displeased with Hosemann’s performance as a legislative leader because Hosemann has not advocated for a full elimination of the state income tax, and he’s pushed senators to give new mothers enhanced Medicaid benefits after they give birth.
“He hasn’t led as a conservative,” McDaniel said of Hosemann. “He hasn’t led as a Republican.”
Hosemann recently told reporters that people are free to challenge him for one of the top jobs in state government, but he was proud of his legislative accomplishments over the past four years..
“I think we’ve got a great record to run on,” Hosemann said.
The last day candidates can qualify for state offices are February 1.
