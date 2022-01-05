Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tells reporters Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, that the state should provide health insurance for working people, but sharply rebuffed a question about expanding Medicaid, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., following the start of the latest Legislative Session, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from his office.
Hosemann, the first-term leader of the Senate, has received both doses of the vaccine and a booster shot, according to the release, and is currently not displaying any symptoms.
"He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines," the statement read. "The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed."
Hosemann presided over the Mississippi Senate on Tuesday for the first day of the Legislature's 2022 session, and he conducted a press conference that afternoon that multiple members of the media participated in.
Hosemann was not seen wearing a mask on Wednesday.
The lieutenant governor sought out a COVID-19 test after he was informed that he was exposed to someone who later tested positive for the virus, according to Leah Smith, Hosemann's deputy chief of staff.