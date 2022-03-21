JACKSON • When lawmakers on March 16 walked through the historic doors of committee room 216 in the state Capitol, they were greeted by dozens of teachers and advocates wanting to hear about one thing: pay raises for K-12 public teachers.
Hearings on teacher pay raises are commonplace in state government, but what was unique about the Wednesday meeting, though, was the public was actually able to attend a transparent conference committee that was advertised in advance.
The House had snubbed the Senate days before the Wednesday meeting by sending them a conference proposal without even an informal conversation beforehand.
But the Senate decided to up the ante and call a physical conference committee where the House and the Senate had to publicly negotiate on a final teacher pay raise bill.
Mere hours after that meeting concluded, legislators announced they had reached a tentative deal to raise the salaries for teachers by a historic rate.
“I thought the conference report on teacher (pay) helped push it over the line,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said.
Conference committee meetings are a crucial part of the legislative process, and nearly all substantive pieces of legislation will go through the conference process: tax cuts, ARPA money, a conservation fund to rehab state parks, the ballot initiative process and equal pay.
A conference committee is formed when the House and the Senate pass different versions of the same legislation. So the speaker of the House and the lieutenant governor each appoint three lawmakers from the chamber they lead to work out the differences in a conference committee.
If the lawmakers, called conferees, cannot reach an agreement, the bill dies on the legislative calendar. But if they do reach an accord, the revised bill, called a conference report, gets brought back to the full Senate and House again for consideration.
The joint rules of the Legislature say that all official conference committee meetings “shall be open to the public at all times.” But there are, in reality, very few conference meetings that are advertised in advance where the public can attend.
“Ha, they may be ‘open,’ but you never know when they’re happening,” Democratic Rep. Rickey Thompson of Shannon said about the committees.
Public meetings serve an important purpose: They allow advocates and the general public to scrutinize the actions of lawmakers and give citizens an up-close view of how their taxpayer-funded government is working.
But conference committees often happen in different forms. Sometimes two lawmakers just talk over the phone or exchange text messages. Other times, lawmakers decide to skip an actual meeting and just send proposals back and forth.
The practice often leaves the public in the dark about what happens in these meetings and practically bars the public from having any idea about how the reports are drafted.
Hosemann, the leader of the Senate, told reporters in his Capitol office on Thursday that journalists have a duty to efficiently represent the millions of Mississippians who aren’t able come to the Capitol, and they can’t do that if meetings aren’t public.
“I’ve encouraged all of my chairmen to meet with all of their chairmen and to do it in a public forum.”
But the senators are only one party to a conference meeting.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, was less encouraged to deviate from the current norms of the conference process, saying that “the overwhelming majority of bills don’t require a show.”
“We don’t have to get in a room with everybody sitting around the table and negotiate,” Gunn said. “They can talk on the phone. They can just send written letters back and forth.”
When asked by the Daily Journal if the current process created a transparent, accountable system of government, the speaker said that many of the bills discussed in the conference process only involve “changing one or two words.’
But with the teacher pay proposal, it didn’t involve changing a few words - it reworked an entire pay scale that determines what thousands of teachers in the state are paid.
The noncommittal response from the leader of the House comes at a time when lawmakers will begin meeting this week in conference committees to try and reach agreements on different bills.
The deadline for conference reports to be filed is March 28.