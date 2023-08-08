TUPELO - Incumbent Delbert Hosemann won a close election in Tuesday's Republican primary for lieutenant governor, fending off a serious right-wing challenge from repeated statewide candidate Sen. Chris McDaniel.
"I guess it's some relief," Hosemann told the press after the AP called the race at 11:23 p.m. “People in Mississippi can pretty much see through a lot of things, and they saw through the other guy.”
With over 90% of precincts reporting at press time, Hosemann had 51.9% of the vote to McDaniel's 42.9%. The victory ended an expensive and rancorous campaign that cost over $4 million, including close to $1 million in out-of-state money for McDaniel, and resurfaced memories from McDaniel's controversial 2018 and 2014 statewide races challenging incumbent U.S. Senators.
Tiffany Longino, who entered the primary race with no political experience or statewide name recognition and raised very little money compared to Hosemann or McDaniel, won more votes than politicos expected, causing surprise and murmurs of a possible runoff as initial results trickled in Tuesday evening. She received over 5% of the vote.
In the end, Hosemann prevailed. Early voting numbers suggested turnout would be high, and it was. As of Monday, about 45,000 absentee ballots had been requested, about 7% more than the around 42,000 requested in the 2019 primary. Votes cast on Tuesday seemed on track to meet or exceed 2019 turnout as of press time.
Hosemann called the victory a win against negative campaigning and said outside groups had "tried to steal the election." He said he was more determined than ever to pass campaign finance reform after a McDaniel PAC was created and immediately spent close to $900,000 in out-of-state money in the final weeks of the campaign.
"Everybody saw the negative ads in the last couple weeks after they dumped all that money," he told “I think we sent a message: that kind of stuff don’t go in Mississippi.”
In a statement, McDaniel conceded the race, congratulated Hosemann and called on his supporters to support "every Republican on our ballot this November." McDaniel, who gave up his state senate seat to run for lieutenant governor, said he would "join the ranks of hardworking Republican activists" to support the GOP's candidates in the general election.
Success in key regions kept Hosemann on top
Strong overall turnout, Hosemann’s big victory margins in the capital region, wins in some key battlegrounds in northeast Mississippi and gains in parts of McDaniel's home Pine Belt stronghold combined to offset McDaniel's margins in the rest of the Pine Belt and the highly populated northwest counties near Memphis.
Although McDaniel won northeast Mississippi's Pontotoc and Union counties, Hosemann won Lee County, by far the most populous in the region. Hosemann's margin in Lee (over 58% of the vote to McDaniel's 38%) was much greater than the several-point margins of McDaniel's wins in Pontotoc and Union.
Lee County Sen. Chad McMahan told the Daily Journal he was surprised McDaniel performed as well as he did in the region.
Hosemann also won Pine Belt counties Forrest, Lamar and Marion.
McDaniel’s past statewide campaigns won him high name recognition and a core base of supporters estimated around 150,000 voters. Observers suggested low turnout would benefit McDaniel, who has a passionate base but has never won more than about 187,000 votes in a statewide election. Hosemann got over 311,000 votes in his 2019 election, although his opponent was far less competitive than McDaniel.
High turnout was expected to favor Hosemann by diluting McDaniel’s motivated base with other voters likely to pull the lever for a familiar incumbent’s name, along with “crossover” voters who normally vote for Democrats but can choose to vote in either primary under Mississippi’s primary rules.
Since there are relatively few competitive Democratic primaries this year and the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor is likely to win the general election, some expected high participation in the GOP primary by voters who typically vote in the Democratic primary but were motivated to vote against McDaniel for being perceived as too extreme.
Tuesday's turnout largely confirmed the signal from high absentee ballot numbers. Although the marquee governor's race, typically the biggest draw, was not considered competitive, Republican primary turnout was comparable to 2019.
With 90% of precincts reporting around midnight, McDaniel had about 153,000 votes to Hosemann's 185,000.
A referendum on a divisive candidate
McDaniel’s central message was his claim state Republican leadership hasn’t used the party’s trifecta control of Mississippi’s governorship, state house and senate aggressively enough. He often promised audiences to deliver “everything you ever dreamt of” by using the powerful lieutenant governor role to install hardline conservatives to chair all senate committees.
Hosemann pledged a steady hand and continued balanced-budget governance, pointing to teacher pay raises, income tax cuts and infrastructure spending as signature achievements.
Downballot candidates running right-wing campaigns like McDaniel’s—focused on national culture war issues, allegiance to conservative lobbying organizations like the American Conservative Union and promises to resist compromise—had mixed results on Tuesday.
Primary challengers endorsed by the McDaniel-friendly Mississippi Freedom Caucus lost several closely watched state senate races.
In Lee County’s Senate District 6 race, incumbent Sen. Chad McMahan ran as a Hosemann ally and defeated a primary challenge from McDaniel ally and Freedom Caucus endorsee Lauren Smith, whose rhetoric against McMahan mirrored McDaniel’s against Hosemann. McMahan won about 57% of the vote.
In District 9, incumbent Sen. Nicole Boyd routed her challenger Ricky Caldwell, a Freedom Caucus ally, winning over 75% of the vote.
District 19 incumbent Sen. Kevin Blackwell defeated Walter Hopper with about 59% of the vote.
In the state utility regulation board primary, Freedom Caucus founding member Rep. Chris Brown, who is friendly with McDaniel and repeated allegations that Hosemann conspired behind the scenes to block conservative priorities in the legislature, decisively won his bid to represent Mississippi’s northern 33 counties on the Public Service Commission that regulates utilities. He received over 60% of the vote.
His opponent Tanner Newman, a Tupelo city official who has worked for U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and collected endorsements from local political leaders around the northern district, ran a campaign that sought to push back on Brown’s use of national talking points like McDaniel’s.
Big out-of-state spending fails to shake up capitol
Mississippians could probably sense how much money was pumped in the race. TV, radio, digital and print ads seemed to be everywhere as the election approached, paid for by a combined $4 million from the candidates and PACs spending money on their behalf.
A nominally independent PAC run by McDaniel’s campaign treasurer and now under investigation for possible criminal violations spent over $885,000 in the last month alone, including more than $435,000 since July 30. Although Hosemann began the year with much more cash on hand, public campaign finance reports indicated McDaniel, boosted by his PAC and other outside groups, managed to match his spending.
As of press time Tuesday, around $1.96 million in spending had been reported between McDaniel’s campaign and his treasurer’s PAC. That’s more than the nearly $1.95 million in total spending most recently reported by Hosemann and the main PAC supporting him, although it’s not yet clear how much more of his over $2 million war chest Hosemann may have spent after his last finance report, which covered the period ending July 29.
Paperwork filed the afternoon before the election showed the third-party PAC run by McDaniel’s campaign treasurer spent $435,533 since July 30, bringing the outside group’s expenditures to over $885,000 since it was formed in July and began funneling in six-figure donations from out-of-state PACs.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch said Friday her office is investigating possible criminal violations by the PAC for non-independent corporate donations over the legal $1,000 limit. McDaniel told the Daily Journal that day he was not concerned, saying he does not coordinate with his treasurer and hadn’t spoken to him in months. He also said he believes the 2010 Citizens United v. FEC Supreme Court decision makes the state’s $1,000 limit on direct corporate contributions unconstitutional.
Allegations defined campaign endgame
On the morning of Election Day, less than two hours after polls opened, McDaniel seeded another allegation, repeating the thesis of his 2014 lawsuit following his first statewide loss, against U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.
“Delbert has recruited Democrats to crossover into our GOP primary,” McDaniel posted.
Echoing the 2014 claim was par for the course for this year’s race, in which McDaniel repeated the broad strokes of his previous statewide races. As in 2018 and 2014, McDaniel cast his opponent as a “Republican in name only” (RINO) and lodged a series of unproven accusations. In relentless ads and stump speeches he and his supporters branded Hosemann "Delbert the Democrat."
McDaniel cast himself as a principled fighter and said Hosemann was the first to go negative by attacking McDaniel’s legislative effectiveness. Hosemann and his surrogates often pointed out McDaniel has not passed substantive legislation in a decade. McDaniel countered that legislative leaders stifled his ideas.
McDaniel accused Hosemann of helping to operate an abortion clinic, conspiring to redistrict Madison County’s circuit court, blocking income tax elimination and vaccine exemption legislation behind the scenes of the senate and numerous other claims that Hosemann and his senate allies were busy denying for the past several months.
In the final days of the campaign, Hosemann hit back by accusing McDaniel of illegally voting by not actually residing at the home he uses in his voter registration. He also filed a complaint about possible criminal violations by the PAC run by McDaniel’s PAC.
No payoff in Madison County controversy
McDaniel secured a last-minute formal endorsement from longtime city of Madison mayor Mary Hawkins Butler after weeks of repeating her unproven allegation that Hosemann had been involved in a backroom conversation about separating Madison from Rankin County’s state circuit court district when judicial redistricting takes place in 2025.
Hosemann’s campaign, apparently seeking to head off the possibility of local voter revolt, posted videos and photos to social media the day before the election featuring endorsements from other Madison County mayors.
McDaniel's tactic did not win him Madison County. Hosemann got double McDaniel's votes, winning 67% to 31%.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.