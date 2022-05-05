JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, one of the state’s most powerful politicians, cast doubt on the future of the Mississippi State Penitentiary’s ability to house inmates at a level that would satisfy the Department of Justice.
Hosemann, a Republican, told the Daily Journal editorial board last week that even though the state has made some episodic improvements to the facility, also known as Parchman, it could be difficult to systematically improve the prison.
“Parchman is horrific,” Hosemann said. “Whether or not it can be maintained is problematic to me. I will just tell you we’ve got a lot of money right there. We have difficulty with staffing. Of course, we have a lot of outmigration in the Delta.”
The leader of the state Senate’s comments come on the heels of a scathing report from the justice department, finding that the prison fails to provide adequate mental health treatment to incarcerated people, subjects them to lengthy periods of solitary confinement and fails to protect them from routine violence.
The underlying reason, according to the federal report, the state has trouble protecting prisoners is because of low staffing levels.
The investigation specifically found an internal staffing report showing that MDOC only filled 206 officer positions out of 417 total available positions, which accounts for a vacancy rate above 50%.
Overall, the immediate decision of what to do about Parchman in light of the report would be left up to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Burl Cain, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections, who was appointed by Reeves.
Reeves has declined to answer in-depth questions from the media about the details laid out in the report because of the possibility of litigation against the state, but he has touted his record over the past two years of improving the conditions at Parchman.
Still, Hosemann’s position carries significant weight in the Capitol because he helps set the legislative agenda and provides key input on how state tax dollars are spent.
If the state leader thinks that Parchman’s sustainability is not viable, it could be the beginning of state government trying to scrap the facility and build a new penitentiary elsewhere, something the lieutenant governor said is “on the table” for him.
“I think this is an economic decision,” Hosemann said. “We have to meet the standards that the Department of Justice claims that we violated before this. To me, it’s an economic decision.”
The DOJ first launched its investigation into the state’s prison system in February 2020 after Parchman in late 2019 experienced a barrage of homicides and violence within its walls.
Though he expressed doubt about the longterm viability of Parchman, Hosemann also believes that Cain, who started leading the prison system in 2020, has made a lot of improvements to the facility since the violent episodes occurred, a position which Clay Joyner, the acting U.S. attorney for the northern district, also holds.
If the DOJ files suit against Mississippi, the state’s legal strategy would likely be handled by the state Attorney General’s Office.
The Parchman report kickstarts a 49-day clock that must lapse before the federal agency can file a lawsuit against the state, putting June 8 as the earliest date that court action can commence.