Mississippi Taxes

In this file photo from March 14, 2022, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS | AP

JACKSON — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to give Mississippians a "dollar-for-dollar" tax rebate, likely setting up another protracted debate between the Capitol’s two legislative chambers over state taxes next year.

Newsletter

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you