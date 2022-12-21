JACKSON — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wants to give Mississippians a "dollar-for-dollar" tax rebate, likely setting up another protracted debate between the Capitol’s two legislative chambers over state taxes next year.
Hosemann, the Republican leader of the Senate, told reporters Wednesday that he wants to use around $270 million in excess tax collections to give taxpayers a "bottom-up" rebate until the excess money is depleted.
“If you paid a dollar, you get a dollar back,” Hosemann said. “If you pay $200, you get $200 back until we run out of money.”
The details are still in flux, but the lieutenant governor said he believes the $270 million pot of money should cover people who paid up to $500 in income taxes.
But Hosemann’s plan will likely face a tough sell in the 122-member House.
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, told reporters earlier this month that he is opposed to a tax rebate because he would rather citizens see “a continuous stream of revenue back into their pockets” instead of a one-time break.
Lawmakers divided on what to do with excess revenue
The reason lawmakers continue to wrangle over tax break proposals is because the state’s coffers are flush with unprecedented revenue, but part of the excess comes from the influx of federal pandemic-relief funds to the state.
And while the Magnolia State may have a large stash of cash, it has an equally long list of major issues.
Two state agencies are battling serious lawsuits, the Department of Justice concluded state-run prisons are unsafe, the capital city’s water infrastructure is aging and rural hospitals around the state are shuttering.
The labor and delivery ward at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital recently closed, and the Delta lost its only neonatal intensive care unit this summer. State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney last month also said more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing soon.
House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III, D-Natchez, told the Daily Journal that the main issue legislative leaders should focus on is keeping rural hospitals open, and any attempt to slash taxes or offer tax rebates is “completely irresponsible.”
“This is a life and death situation for hundreds and thousands of Mississipians,” Johnson said of rural hospitals. “If they are standing around talking about tax cuts, we need to appropriate money or put systems in place to keep hospitals open.”
Hosemann said he anticipates legislation to come forward next year to address rural hospitals, but he offered few specifics. He also said the Senate is prepared to pass legislation to improve maternal and prenatal healthcare.
Massive tax cuts will begin in 2023
Even if lawmakers do nothing during the next session to cut taxes or give tax rebates, next year will still see the largest tax cut in state history enacted.
The Legislature during its last session passed a bill that will eliminate the state's bottom 4% income tax bracket next year, which will cost the state around $185 million annually.
During the second year of the tax plan’s implementation, the top 5% tax rate will be reduced to 4.7%. In the third year, that same rate would drop to 4.4%, and after the fourth year, that rate would go to 4%.
Once the cuts are fully implemented, it would eventually leave a flat 4% tax rate for all earned income over $10,000.
The Legislature will gavel in for the 2023 legislative session on January 3.
