JACKSON • Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is proposing that state lawmakers pass legislation that would suspend the state’s 18.4 cents per gallon gasoline tax for six months to give consumers relief at gas pumps while the country deals with record high inflation rates.
“The number one concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods and services,” Hosemann said. “Reducing what Mississippians are paying at the pump is direct and immediate relief to families.”
The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s operations are funded through the state and federal gasoline tax.
To compensate for the budget deficit MDOT the suspension would cause, the first-term lieutenant governor is also proposing to appropriate an extra $215 million out of the state’s capital expense fund to go toward the agency.
The capital expense fund is intended to pay for repairs and renovations to state-owned properties and specific projects authorized by the Legislature. Whenever the state has excess revenues, the money is split between the state’s rainy day fund and the capital expense fund, which currently has about $1.1 billion.
The Senate has also passed legislation to use $300 million of the state’s capital expense dollars to go into the emergency road and bridge repair fund to rehab the state’s crumbling infrastructure.
Hosemann said he has not consulted with House Speaker Philip Gunn about the gasoline tax, but he hoped to discuss it with him Tuesday morning during the regular meeting between the two political leaders.
For Hosemann’s proposal to become law, legislation would need to clear both legislative chambers and potentially receive Gov. Tate Reeves’ approval.
Gunn, through a spokesperson, did not immediately return a request for comment on Hosemann’s proposal.
Should the bill pass the Senate, the speaker would likely refer the measure to the House Ways and Means Committee, which is lead by Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia.
Lamar told reporters that he has not looked at the lieutenant governor's proposal, but expressed skepticism that the state could afford to appropriate $215 million to MDOT and put $300 million aside for the emergency road repair program.
"Of course, our main priority is eliminating the state income tax," Lamar said.
Reeves, at a bill signing ceremony on Friday, was noncommittal when asked about temporarily spending the state gasoline tax, saying it was something he would consider but that "anything to provide relief to Mississippians, I can get on board with."