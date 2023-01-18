JACKSON — Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has unveiled a package of proposals aimed at saving rural hospitals from closing down, leaving Mississippians without access to reliable health care.
Flanked by Senate colleagues for the announcement, Hosemann told reporters on Wednesday that the proposals would remove some restrictions on hospital partnerships, attempt to keep nurses in the state and encourage hospitals to expand physician residency programs.
“We have come to the conclusion that there needs to be significant positive changes in order to provide our citizens with necessary rural health care,” Hosemann said.
Legislative action under the Capitol dome this year is a matter of life and death for hospitals and rural Mississippians. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney previously told lawmakers that 38 of the state’s hospitals face serious financial troubles and are at risk of closure. This represents 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals.
One piece of legislation Hosemann is pushing is a bill that would remove several antitrust restrictions from hospitals and allow them to collaborate with other hospitals or nonprofit organizations.
The legislation, for example, would allow North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo to partner with the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley to provide OB-GYN services for Northeast Mississippi residents.
Senate Public Health Chairman Hob Bryan, D-Amory, on Wednesday afternoon quickly advanced the bill out of the committee he leads, clearing the way for the legislation to be considered by the full Senate chamber.
“Community hospitals need every option we can give them right now,” Bryan told the Daily Journal. “And this is just giving them more options.”
Here are other items in Hosemann is proposing:
Setting aside $80 million in grants for hospitals, which would be allocated to hospitals based on objective criteria like the number of beds on hand at a facility
Creating a loan repayment program for Mississippi nurses who work in a Mississippi hospital
Establishing a grant program for community college and allied health programs to build out nursing school programs.
Using grants to incentivize hospitals to create new residency and fellowship programs for medical students
One item that was noticeably absent from Hosemann’s list was the expansion of Medicaid to the working poor, an option available to states under the Affordable Care Act. Although hospitals and medical leaders have pleaded for the Legislature to expand Medicaid eligibility, some senators and House leadership have repeatedly thrown cold water on the proposal over ideological beliefs about health care.
“I don’t see that as being primary,” Hosemann said of Medicaid expansion. “I see this rural health problem as being the primary issue.”
The leader of the 52-member Senate is also working with Division of Medicaid Director Drew Snyder to change the Medicaid reimbursement formula to allow hospitals to collect more revenue under the federal health insurance program.
The lieutenant governor said he did not prefer one reimbursement model over another, and he would let the state agency handle the matter internally.
Lawmakers have until Jan. 31 to advance bills out of committees and until Feb. 10 to advance bills out of their respective chambers.
