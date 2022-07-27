Purchase Access

PHILADELPHIA • In his Neshoba County Fair speech on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he wants to give Mississippi school districts cash incentives to move to an academic calendar where student class time is spread out evenly across the year.

