PHILADELPHIA • In his Neshoba County Fair speech on Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he wants to give Mississippi school districts cash incentives to move to an academic calendar where student class time is spread out evenly across the year.
Hosemann, a Republican, has pushed for more districts to adopt what’s called a “modified calendar” or “year-round calendar."
“We have a chance here to start to compete,” Hosemann said. “The other part about this is we are only requiring 180 days of education. And in that is testing and other things that are occurring. We’re not teaching our kids even half a year.”
A modified calendar would still require districts to have 180 days of classes, but it would reduce a long summer break and apportion those days more evenly throughout the school year, producing more frequent breaks.
Supporters of the modified calendar model say that students retain more information instead of losing large gaps of material with the traditional model that has a large two-month summer break.
Corinth School District, the first district in the state to change its calendar model, decided to have a modified calendar around seven years ago. Since then, the districts’ superintendent, Lee Childress, has said in public forums that the calendar swap has been a success.
Other school districts in the state that have swapped to a modified calendar include Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District, Lamar County School District and Gulfport School District.
Hosemann didn’t disclose exactly what the incentives would look like or how much money he’s proposing.
The leader of the state Senate also attempted to galvanize fairgoers to support giving low-income mothers a longer period of Medicaid coverage after they give birth.
Under current state law, pregnant women who fall below a certain income level are eligible for health care coverage through Medicaid. But the Medicaid coverage extends only 60 days after the pregnancy.
Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas among the Deep South states that have extended postpartum coverage and the lieutenant governor believes Mississippi should do the same.
“How can we celebrate the rights of the unborn and then when they get here tell them, good luck?” Hosemann said. “We are better than that.”
Scores of health leaders, such as Mississippi’s incoming state health officer, and medical associations have called on state leaders to support extending postpartum care. But House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, has resisted the Senate’s efforts to pass the proposal.
Hosemann also made it clear that he intends to run for a second term as lieutenant governor by telling fairgoers if they’ll rehire him for another four years then he would “promise to come back to work for you.”
Gunn, Secretary of State Micheal Watson, State Auditor Shad White, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Treasurer David McRae, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson and Gov. Tate Reeves are slated to speak at Founders Square on Thursday.
