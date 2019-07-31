PHILADELPHIA • The marquee candidates running to be Mississippi’s next lieutenant governor have similar ideas about throwing more resources and support behind the state’s public education system but didn’t hesitate to begin honing attacks at each other.
Taking the podium before his likely general election opponent Delbert Hosemann, first-term Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes touted his modest upbringing and a job history that saw him move from “someone who signed the back of pay checks” to “someone who signs the front of pay checks.”
He called Hosemann, the current secretary of state, a “good man” but portrayed him as insulated from the realities of working-class life.
“He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, and I was born with a plastic spoon in mine,” Hughes said.
This not-so-veiled criticism of Hosemann drew boos from a large crowd of Hosemann supporters crowded into the Founder’s Square pavilion.
Taking the podium immediately after Hughes - amid extended applause from a well-organized showing of supporters – Hosemann offered a retort and led off with a story of how he and his wife Lynn began life in Mississippi together after living outside the state for a time.
“When we came back to Mississippi, everything we owned was in that car,” Hoseman said. “We had just enough money to make a down payment on an apartment. We started off with one problem. The car we came back in was rented. I had to take it back to Hertz. So for the first month we were in Mississippi, we were hitchhiking.”
Then, Hosemann offered a few criticisms of his own. He called Hughes a “liberal Democrat” and said the state lawmaker has “little influence” in the legislature and would not be able to effectively lead the state Senate.
“I don’t over-promise. I over-deliver,” Hosemann said.
An attorney, Hughes currently represents the Oxford area in the state House and was before that on the Oxford Board of Aldermen.
Hughes has no Democratic primary opponent.
Completing his third term as secretary of state, Hosemann is also an attorney. He faces Republican primary opponent Shane Quick, who campaigned Wednesday as a “blue collar guy with a voice” and touted his lack of political connections and campaign resources.
The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and has historically held significant power in that chamber over the fate of proposed legislation.
Hosemann and Hughes both emphasized education policy in their remarks.
“Mississippi will only succeed if public education succeeds,” Hosemann said.
The secretary of state specifically pledged to push for additional raises for teachers and wants public pre-K available for every child in Mississippi.
For his part, Huhges criticized teacher pay raises approved in the legislature this year as politically-motivated and described himself as an enduring and stalwart ally of public schools.
“I didn’t need an election year to discover the value of public school teachers and education,” Hughes said.
Quick and Hughes both voiced support for efforts to legalize the cultivation of industrial hemp.