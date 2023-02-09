JACKSON — A proposal to give eligible new mothers a longer period of health care coverage through Medicaid after delivery of a child has the support or interest of a wide bipartisan majority of the House Medicaid Committee.
Even so, the committee hasn’t even met a single time this year and the chairman refused to answer questions about the proposal.
The state’s current Medicaid regulations allow for qualified new mothers to receive health care for 60 days after giving birth, complying with the minimum federal regulations for postpartum care.
The state Senate and many medical leaders have for years called on the House to advance legislation that would extend those benefits for up to a year.
“Twelve-month postpartum care is needed, necessary, and critical for Mississippi families,” Dr. Anita Henderson, the former president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote in a recent op-ed.
But House Speaker Philip Gunn has firmly opposed any legislation that would provide those benefits.
House Medicaid Committee Chairman Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, earlier this year killed a House bill that would have extended postpartum benefits to a full year and has refused to convene his committee this session.
However, one key figure within the upper ranks of the House is now edging toward support of extended postpartum coverage.
Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, who has declared his intent to seek the speaker's gavel next year after Gunn's retirement, said he is open to the idea.
“I definitely think it’s something we need to continue to look at," White told the Daily Journal. "I’m open to it, and I think we're going to continue to have discussions about it."
The state Senate on Wednesday approved a postpartum extension bill, and it’s been sent to the House for consideration. Gunn’s office has not referred the bill to a committee yet, but he’s expected to send the bill to the Medicaid Committee.
The Daily Journal interviewed 18 members of the House committee to gauge their opinion on the proposal. Thirteen Republicans sit on the committee along with five Democrats.
Fully half the committee, nine members, said they favor the postpartum coverage extension.
"As a nurse and a mother, I absolutely am for postpartum Medicaid extension," said Rep. Becky Currie, R-Brookhaven.
An additional four members say they are willing to consider it.
"That doesn't sound like a lot of money in the long run, and honestly I think it would save a lot of money in the long run. I’m open to it," said Rep. Fred Shanks, R-Brandon.
Only two members of the committee — Republican Rep. Chris Brown of Nettleton and Republican Rep. Dana Criswell of Olive Branch — said they outright opposed postpartum extension.
Three members wouldn't comment
Hood, who leads the committee, declined to comment on whether he supports the policy.
Rep. Sam Mims V, a Republican from McComb who sits on the committee and leads the House Public Health and Welfare Committee, told the Daily Journal he had to get to a meeting and indicated he didn’t have time to answer questions for this story.
Rep. Hank Zuber III, a Republican from Ocean Springs who leads the House Insurance Committee, also told the Daily Journal he was “in the middle of something” and did not have time to answer questions for this story.
The deadline for a committee to advance the postpartum bill out of its committee is February 28.