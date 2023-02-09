Mississippi Teaching About Race

Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, left, is the chairman of the House Medicaid Committee. Hood on Wednesday did not bring up legislation that would allow Mississippi mothers to receive Medicare coverage for up to a year after giving birth.

 Rogelio V. Solis | AP

JACKSON — A proposal to give eligible new mothers a longer period of health care coverage through Medicaid after delivery of a child has the support or interest of a wide bipartisan majority of the House Medicaid Committee.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you