Vietnam conflict veteran and Republican Rep. Mac Huddleston, of Pontotoc, speaks about the importance of commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the rotunda at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The national day is March 29, but state veteran affairs officials wanted to honor those military service lawmakers who served during the conflict. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
JACKSON — Most state lawmakers from Northeast Mississippi will seek fresh four-year terms in the Mississippi Legislature, next year.
The Daily Journal interviewed 22 House members and 11 senators about their future plans for public office. Of those legislators, all 11 senators said they were running for another term, and 21 House members said they intend to campaign for another four years in office.
Rep. Mac Huddleston, R-Pontotoc, told the Daily Journal he had not yet made up his mind about whether he would run for re-election, and he was still consulting with his family about his final decision.
“When I make up my mind, I’ll call you and tell you,” Huddleston, 79, said. “That’s just the way it is. I would love to serve again, but I just don’t know what I’m going to do.”
Despite the Pontotoc lawmaker’s reluctance to reach a decision, one person from his legislative district has already said she intends to run for the House seat he currently occupies.
Beth Luther Waldo, the director of the Pontotoc County Chamber and Main Street Association, wrote in a Dec. 6 Facebook post that she will qualify next month to campaign for House District 15 , which covers a portion of Pontotoc County.
“I know many of you will ask if Dr. Mac plans to run again,” Waldo wrote. “He is a deeply respected friend of mine, and I will let him announce his intentions in his own time and in his own way.”
The north Mississippi lawmaker who has served the longest in the Mississippi Capitol is Sen. Hob Bryan, D-Amory, who has served in the 52-member chamber since 1984.
Bryan also loosely holds the title “Dean of the Senate” because he is the longest-serving senator currently in the 52-member chamber.
The area lawmaker who has served the shortest time in office is Rep. Andy Boyd, R-Columbus, who just won a special election on Nov. 8 for his House seat and was sworn into office later that month.
Boyd will participate in his first official legislative session when lawmakers convene on Jan. 3 for the 2023 session.
Voters can begin qualifying to run for a state office on Jan. 3, and the deadline to qualify for a race ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1.
